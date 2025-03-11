Developer for Buxton Museum building ‘excited’ for restoration project

The new owner of the former Buxton Museum and Art Gallery building says he has been given a warm welcome by the people of Buxton after purchasing the building in January.

Nirad Solanki from Solanki Holdings UK & International bought the iconic Terrace Road building at auction in January for £435,000 and he has now picked up the keys.

The Buxton Advertiser had a chat with the town's newest developer to see what his vision is.

The 36-year-old said: “I only saw the listing the day before the auction and saw the potential of the building and decided, after a quick catch up with my management team to see what was possible, to go for it.”

Nirad Solanki collecting the keys from the Buxton Museum and Art Gallery staff. Photo submitted

The museum was temporarily closed in June 2023 after dry rot was discovered in the building and, almost a year later, Derbyshire County Council announced the museum would not be reopening and would be put up for sale.

Nirad, who lives in Staffordshire, says that yes there is dry rot in the building but the county council had identified all areas of dry rot and excavated the areas so now he just has to go in and treat them.

He said: “I love a project, taking something that needs a bit of love and making something spectacular.

“I have worked on several Grade I and Grade II listed buildings and projects in Conservation Areas so the museum building restoration is not out of my comfort zone.”

Buxton Museum and Art Gallery on Terrace Road has now been purchased by Solanki Holdings UK & International and may become a hotel and apart-hotel. Photo submitted

Nirad has been a developer for nine years and now has a portfolio across the country and has opened up hotels, bars, restaurants and clubs.

He said: “I need something to get up for in the morning, and feel that excitement and that’s how I feel about Buxton.”

The dad-of-seven says he will be based in Buxton three days a week as he starts his journey restoring the Victorian building.

He said: “There is no concrete plan for the building.

Nirad is trying to save the stained glass windows at the former Buxton Museum and Art Gallery. Photo submitted

“I have ideas but nothing is set in stone.

“I am not one of these people who palm everything off to architects, I’m sitting next to the architect chiming in with ideas and seeing what can be done.

“Of course you don’t take on a project like this without some ideas but no plans have been submitted so things could change.”

But what is in the pipeline for the former hotel which became a military hospital during the war and then later became the town’s museum?

Nirad said: “I think it could be apartments and apart-hotels.

“Apart-hotels are not like hotels where you get a bed, a shower and a cupboard.

“They are fully kitted out apartments with a kitchen, bathroom and living space which can be hired out for short term lets.

“Maybe a floor of apartments, another floor of apart-hotels and a ground floor for communal business space.

“I think there is a real need for office space. There are many self-employed people, small businesses or those whose offices have closed in lockdown and are now looking for a communal space where they can come together without the expense of committing to their own building.”

Nirad says he will be working with the structure of the building and using the walls which are already in place rather than changing the internal shape too much.

He says he knows the project will take money and time.

“I introduced myself on social media and the response has been mostly positive.

“I am aware there is a lot of love for the former museum building.

“The way I look at this is, the county council could not afford the repairs and I am here putting money out of my own pocket, out of my children’s future to save a derelict building and give it a new lease of life.

“Since I have been in the business I haven’t looked to make a quick profit or a quick turnaround and sell on, I always complete on projects and do things properly.”

Speaking about the much loved stained glass windows Nirad says he works with a specialist in Salford who lovingly restores them and he hopes to work with him again to keep the windows and even asked Derbyshire County Council to leave the broken bits in the hope they too can be restored.

He added: “I am going to be here hands on in Buxton so if you have a question pop in and see me and we can have a cup of tea and a chat, I want to work with the town and be as open as I can be.

“I’m really excited about this development, I know there is The Crescent hotel and smaller B&Bs but I think there is a space for us here in Buxton and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Speaking about the museum’s future a spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council added: “The collections will move into secure storage until a new home is found.

“In the meantime, the museum team is now based at Buxton Library and has been since from the end of February where there will be an interim service.”