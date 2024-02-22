Derbyshire MP vows to keep fighting as last bank in Peak District closes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As previously reported, the NatWest branch in Bakewell will shut for the final time today, as the bank insists it cannot allocate the resources to maintain a high street presence when the majority of customers are now banking online.

The closure has sparked concerns in the community and various opposition efforts by residents and political leaders, but none have succeeded in shifting NatWest’s position.

Ms Dines says that the bank’s chief executive Paul Thwaite has refused all attempts to discuss the situation, so in one final push to get the message through before the deadline she delivered a petition of more than 3,000 signatures to the branch network managing director Raghujit Narula and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday.

Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines presented a petition with thousands of signatures to the office of the Prime Minister. (Photo: Contributed)

The MP said: “I am grateful to every single Derbyshire Dales resident who has helped me in this campaign and signed my petition. This issue is even bigger than just the awful fact that the whole of the Peak District has been effectively been ‘debanked.’

“For me, this is a move by the banks to reduce customer choice and to force people to use online banking. This enforced lack of choice goes against everything I believe in and I am convening a meeting with my parliamentary colleagues to see how we can tackle this issue. I believe that the government’s welcome plans for access to cash could and should be extended to include access to banks.”

She added: “I was grateful that Mr Narula from NatWest met me to receive my petition as it allowed me to raise mine and my constituent’s concerns. I am particularly disgusted that there was absolutely zero consultation with residents, businesses or me as the MP, as my residents deserve better.”

Ms Dines used that meeting to again flag concerns with the bank’s stated basis for its decision, in particular the metrics it has used to judge customer numbers.

Local lobbying has failed to persuade NatWest to change course over the past few months. (Image: Google)

The bank has said that a comparison of January 2019 and January 2023 showed counter transactions for personal customers had decreased by 55 per cent, but other statistics used to justify the closure have come under scrutiny.

The question of resources may also be debated, considering that last week NatWest reported a higher than expected pre-tax profit of £6.2billion for 2023, and that the Government still owns 35 per cent of the bank following its £46b bail-out during the financial crisis.

Ms Dines said: “NatWest has used the justification for the closure in Bakewell that only six ‘regular’ customers use the branch, which has always struck me as odd as invariably there is a line outside the door, every single day.

“I sought clarification on these statistics, and I have to say the answer I have received from NatWest has only made me more concerned. They say that ‘regarding the number of regular personal customers that use the branch, this is defined as a customer that uses the branch at least once a week for a period of six months; and when examining changes in branch activity we use 12 months’ worth of data, comparing it to pre-pandemic levels to help take in account any irregularities as a result of Covid-19.’”

Ms Dines has been arguing constituents' case in a number of national media appearances. (Photo: Contributed)

“Using their own data parameters, I wonder if any NatWest branch would have a significant number of ‘regular users’? 40 per cent of people in the Peak District do not use online banking, what are they meant to do?

She added: “I am in talks with various stakeholders about the possibility of a banking hub, but this still does not provide the same support as a permanent banking branch would. Our farmers and small businesses deal in cash notes and coins, what are they meant to do?

"My battle to keep proper banking facilities in Bakewell and the Peak District continues, and I will not give up. I have called on NatWest to re-think their closure and that it is not too late for them to see common-sense and do the right thing.”

NatWest has yet to respond to a request for comment on Ms Dines petition.

A spokesperson for the bank previously told the Derbyshire Times: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.”

They added: “We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

People seeking banking services in Bakewell in future have been advised to visit one of four Post Office branches within three miles of the NatWest premises. Three free-to-use cash machines can also be found within a few minutes’ walk.

NatWest says its business customers have been offered cash collections, deliveries and secure storage services in addition to digital banking. Vulnerable and elderly customers have reportedly been contacted by the bank to provide tailored support.