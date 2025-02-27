Derbyshire jobs: East Midlands Railway launches search for train drivers – with salaries reaching up to £46,096
Budding train drivers of the future are being encouraged to apply for new roles at East Midlands Railway (EMR), who have launched their latest recruitment drive to attract trainee depot drivers based in Nottingham and Derby.
The salary for these roles is £34,572, increasing to £46,096 – with other benefits including a railway pension and free train travel.
As part of the Depot Driver team, applicants will be responsible for moving EMR trains around the depots, shunting, light maintenance and other tasks – such as fault-finding and reporting.
EMR is keen to encourage candidates from all backgrounds to apply for the roles, including women, younger people, and individuals from ethnic minority groups.
Trainee drivers will be enrolled on EMR's year-long apprenticeship scheme and will train alongside other successful applicants at EMR's training academy, based in Derby.
Kate Holden, HR Director for EMR, said: “These roles are a fantastic first step in becoming a mainline or regional driver of the future.
“At EMR we want to proactively embrace diversity across our workforce and recognise that we are under-represented in terms of females and ethnic minority groups.
“We’re therefore taking positive steps to promote an inclusive culture and we welcome applications from those that identify with these groups to better represent our communities.”
For more information or to apply, head to the EMR website here.
