The River Network, which is headquartered in Cromford, has previously linked up with major retailers Sainsbury’s and Marks and Spencer to supply its food distribution service, and has now found new partners with roots in the local economy.

Tansley electrical and civil engineering firm P&D Specialist Services has committed to making monthly donations of groceries purchased from neighbouring home delivery service John Palin.

Advertisement

The first consignment arrived on Tuesday, November 22, and the charity’s chief executive Terry Eckersley was delighted to help unload it.

River Network Terry Eckersley, left, with Rich Mullins of P&D Specialist Services.

He said: “I’m really happy to have partnered with two such amazing companies. I love their philanthropic, socially-responsible foundations and it’s a great fit. We are looking forward to serving the county with their support.”

Food parcels will be distributed from the River Network’s community pantry in Starkholmes, and delivered to households in need across Derbyshire, which Terry described as “a bit like a Uber Eats for the marginalised.”

Advertisement

The service was commended by the Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire for its work during lockdown and, with another harsh winter looming for many families, it shows no sign of slowing down.

P&D spokesman Rich Mullins said: “we are really happy to have partnered with River Network to help feed the local families who need our support, and I know all our colleagues will be excited also.”

Advertisement

Any household in need of food support can request help from the charity via facebook.com/foodbankderbyshire, rivernetworkcharity.org.uk or 01629 343108.