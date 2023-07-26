Derbyshire-based Businesswoman Debbie Porter Appointed To The Board Of East-Midlands Charity SHE UK

Debbie Porter, the Managing Director of Bakewell-based Destination Digital Marketing has been appointed to sit on the Board of Trustees for East-Midlands charity SHE UK.

SHE UK is a charity that supports adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse, sexual violence and rape.

The charity provides a range of services and programs to survivors of childhood sexual abuse, including counselling, therapy, support groups, and educational, self-development courses.

Managing Director of Destination Digital Marketing, Debbie Porter

hey are committed to creating a safe and supportive environment where survivors can connect with others who have had similar experiences and access the resources they need to move forwards with their lives.

Debbie Porter founded Destination Digital Marketing in 2020 and has over 25 years experience in the internet industry, digital marketing and business management processes.

The charity was looking in particular for support to strengthen the marketing and communication skills on the Board of Trustees to help the organisation take its next exciting steps forwards in 2023 and beyond.

It is this experience that Debbie will be bringing to the Board, helping the charity strengthen it’s marketing capability as it moves into a period of growth and higher profile.

As a part of her trusteeship, Debbie will support in an advisory capacity on all matters PR, marketing and communications to help the charity shape its brand as it steps into a new period of growth and development.

Of the appointment, Debbie said, “As a Trustee, I will have the opportunity to work with a team of compassionate and dedicated professionals to further the mission of the charity.

"I am committed to doing everything I can to ensure that survivors who have experienced childhood sexual abuse and rape have access to the support and resources they need to heal and thrive.

“It is a cause that is very close to my heart, and I know how difficult it can be to heal from the trauma of childhood sexual abuse. It can be a long and challenging journey, and having access to the right resources and support can make all the difference.

"That's why I am so inspired by the work of this charity and am honoured to have the opportunity to serve as a Trustee.”

SHE UK Chief Executive, Lisa Lenton added, “I am delighted to see Debbie join our Board of Trustees, bringing with her empathy, drive and professional expertise which will help us immensely in the area of marketing and comms.

"The team and I welcome Debbie to the organisation and we look forward to working with her going forward.”

Maria Peggs, Chair of the Board of Trustees said of the appointment, “I am delighted to welcome Debbie to the Board of Trustees for SHE UK. She brings with her decades of experience in marketing which will help strengthen the existing team’s skills sets.

"In my time as Chair of SHE UK I have been lucky to work with a brilliant and committed board, and Debbie’s appointment will strengthen this fantastic team even more.

"With Lisa Lenton at the helm as Chief Executive, the charity has been going from strength to strength and so this bolstering of the Board’s skills will help us move forwards in what is a very exciting time for the charity."

· Find out more about the work of SHE UK on the website: http://she-uk.org.uk/

· You can also find the charity on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SHE.ORG.UK/