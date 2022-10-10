Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire apprentice award winners revealed

Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2022 winners

The Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards were held at the Village Hotel in Nottingham on Thursday night, honoring achievers in 11 different catagories.

Phil Bramley, editor of the Derbyshire Times, who introduced the awards said: “ It was a brilliant night and a great way to recognise some of the incredible apprentices that we have in the part of the world – as well as the trainers and businesses that support them.”

The awards went to:

Higher or Degree Apprentice winner Bethany Pass with Robin Webber Jones from Univesity of Derby

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by Openreach: George Blake of Deetu. He joined the business in November 2019, his first employed role since leaving school. He answered an advert that asked, “Do you do things differently?”. They soon learned that the answer was a resounding “Yes!”.He brings his knowledge back into the business and has a strong desire to learn and further develop his expertise.

Bethany Pass of Ideagen was highly commended.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year: Erin Cunningham-Burley of Specsavers. Due to Erin’s enthusiasm, strong work ethic and attitude to learn, within one month she was able to repair rimless glasses, a job normally reserved for senior staff; book and manage appointments; and perform key diagnostic tests competently.Erin regularly receives positive praise from customers and has won a number of awards and incentives during her apprenticeship.

Engineering / Manufacturing / Construction Apprentice of the Year: Sally White of B&K Structures. Sally consistently goes above and beyond in her commitment to both the company and her role as an Assistant Quantity Surveyor. Throughout her apprenticeship she has shown outstanding initiative and is totally dedicated to becoming an outstanding RICS Chartered Quantity Surveyor. Sally completed her Degree Apprenticeship with NTU, achieving a First Class Honours

Phil Bramley presents winner Erin Cunningham - Burley with the health and public service award at the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2022

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year: Shaun Marr of CC Ltd. Shaun has developed considerably in his role since joining CC Ltd. He began as a junior member of the technical team, however due his hard work and commitment, he has advanced to team leader of the technical team.Shaun achieved a Distinction in his Business Administration apprenticeship and is now working towards an apprenticeship as a Surveying Technician.

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year -Sponsored by University of Derby: Bethany Pass of Ideagen. Halfway through her 4 year course Bethany has spent time with various technology teams across the business to gain an insight into the wide range of careers and skills within the industry. A huge advocate for apprenticeships, Bethany recently spoke about her experience on BBC Radio and also won Apprentice of the Year 2022 in the Financial, Legal & Business services sector at Nottingham Trent University.

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: Joseph Johnson of Derby Homes Ltd. Joseph joined Derby Homes in 2018 as an Apprentice Electrician. Joseph has shown determination and commitment not only to his apprenticeship but also to Derby Homes. It was evident from the interview process that Joseph would be an excellent appointment with the company. He recently completed his apprenticeship and passed his end point assessment with flying colours.

Diversity & Inclusion Award -Sponsored by University of Nottingham: Little Toes Day Nursery. A family-run business with a passion to provide exceptional childcare within a home from home setting. CT Skills, the apprenticeship provider for Little Toes Day Nurseries, nominated them for this award due to their outstanding efforts to make sure their workforce is reflective of the communities that they serve.

Training Provider of the Year awarded by David Higham to Raise The Bar

Mentor of the Year – Sponsored Greatest Hits FM: Jane Walters - Auto Windscreens. Jane has shown an unwavering commitment to supporting apprentices’ development both personally and professionally, getting to know them as individuals and understanding their personal ambitions. One of Jane’s mentees stated that each day Jane provides support and guidance, going the extra mile and providing constructive feedback to help them improve and always congratulating them when they have done well.

SME Employer of the Year- Sponsored by Nottingham Trent University: O’Connor & Co Removals Ltd. A family run removal company, who’s secret formula is their staff, they’re very passionate about building their team. Their first apprentice aged just 17 finished with distinction and now manages a small team, which includes their latest apprentice who has learning difficulties, he stated he was made to feel welcome and treated with respect. They recognise that Apprentices are the future generation.

Large Employer of the Year Sponsored by East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network – Auto Windscreens. Their apprenticeship programmes are continually reviewed to ensure they remain the best they can be and deliver successful outcomes for their learners and business. Since inception they have increased apprenticeships across a number of disciplines, providing progression pathways for their employees. Their wider commitment to apprenticeships includes working closely with schools in our local community to build a support network for young people who may not have previously considered apprenticeships.

Mentor of the Year award winner Jane Walters with Jordan Williams

The Judges also wanted to Highly Commend Motus Commercials and Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

Training Provider of the Year: Raise the Bar. Raise the Bar works with employers across various sectors, to offer quality apprenticeship training. These industries are wide-ranging and include recruitment, finance, hospitality, sports, education and travel. Their programmes include 8 engaging workshops delivered by specialist consultants, giving learners the opportunity to expand their network, share experiences and gain support from other apprentices on the same standard.