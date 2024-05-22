Deirdre Billing takes the reigns at Buxton Crescent as new General Manager

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buxton Crescent, the historic five-star thermal spa and wellness hotel in the Peak District, has welcomed Deirdre Billing as its new General Manager.

Deirdre will lead a team of 170 at the 81-bedroom Buxton Crescent hotel and spa, as well as managing the nearby sister property The Old Hall Hotel, bringing her 27 years of experience in hospitality and her expertise in customer experience, major expansions and refurbishments of five-star hotels, spas and restaurants.

Originally from Ireland, Deirdre came to London to study Hotel Management before embarking on her career as GM at the Thistle London Bloomsbury Park Hotel, and then going on to head up the teams at Guoman Hotels including The Royal Horseguards Hotel and Thistle London Hyde Park Kensington Gardens.

Deirdre then spent 11 years at Ashford International Hotel Q Hotels in Kent before making the move up north to become Resort General Manager at Champneys Mottram Hall in Cheshire, where for over five years she delivered an exceptional guest experience and ensured front and back of house standards exceeded expectations through rigorous training.

Most recently, Deirdre was brought in to spearhead the opening of The Municipal Hotel & Spa – MGallery, Liverpool's first-ever 5-star establishment, developing the spa, pool and F&B as part of a £60 million investment.

With a talent for delivering expertise and award-winning service, Deirdre is thrilled to bring her wealth of experience to the team at Buxton Crescent, commenting: “Buxton Crescent really is a special establishment with an incredible history, offering unique wellness facilities and holistic treatments, as well as superb F&B experiences. I am looking forward to working with the teams to uphold their great work in delivering excellent guest experiences, and to develop all areas of the hotel, spa and F&B, along with effective schemes to support staff development and wellbeing.”

Frank Halmos, Chief Executive Officer at Ensana Health Spa Hotels added: “We are excited to welcome Deirdre onboard and to benefit from her extensive experience and accolades she has achieved over the years in UK hospitality. Deirdre is very much aligned with our wellbeing ethos at Buxton Crescent; to offer innovative and customised treatments to enhance the health of our guests.”

