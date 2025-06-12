Plans for 14 holiday homes which have received more than 40 objections have been withdrawn by the applicant.

The controversial application from J&C Property Developments Limited has put forward the proposal for a Certificate of Lawfulness for existing use 14 holiday units Commencement of development is evidenced by the construction of the access road on site to base course level.

However, this was not the first time a planning application for 14 holiday homes on Combs Road has been put forward.

It was first suggested in 1990 when it was refused, but then subsequently approved in 1991 but expired and put forward again in 1994 but again nothing happened.

Controversial application for 14 holiday homes by High Peak reservoir withdrawn. Photo google maps

In 2017 the application was once again brought before High Peak Borough Council’s planning department and refused, the applicants appealed the decision but it was dismissed.

The application which had received more than 40 objections was withdrawn on June 6.

Combs Sailing Club, which uses the reservoir, commented on the council’s planning website.

Robert Rawlinson speaking on behalf of Combs Sailing Club said: “Holiday homes, with constant turnover of guests will create unacceptable and increased pressure on the club and its facilities by unauthorised use of Combs reservoir and our adjacent club land.

“We already experience considerable inconvenience and bad tempered behaviour from non- members making unsafe use of our facilities, without the certain likelihood of holidaymakers walking across the golf course, or other routes, to access our land, water and facilities.

“In effect, our objections have not changed since the objection we lodged on the 2nd July 1986.

“Our reasons are all the more relevant with the recent increase in the public accessing our facilities with personal flotation devices, inflatable paddleboards and kayaks.

“On two occasions recently, members of the public have needed the Emergency Services to save their lives.”

Nigel Bennett, speaking on behalf of Chapel-en-le-Frith Golf Club also objected before the plans were withdrawn.

He said: “The proposed access to the development site is directly adjacent to an existing open access onto the golf course from Combs Lane.

“This access is used both by golfers on foot and in golf buggies, and by greens staff operating heavy machinery.

“We are concerned that should permission for the development be granted, it could lead to confusion by construction traffic, visitors and holiday makers to the development site who will be unfamiliar with the access arrangements, and this could pose a potential danger to all.

“There is a risk of injury and damage from errant golf balls from the adjacent 8th fairway/green which is directly adjacent to the access road to the development site.

“At present the access road is hardly ever used at all, so the risk is minimal, however should the development proceed there will be numerous pedestrian and vehicular movements along the access road and the risk of injury/damage will be compounded as a result.” He also noted the site becomes waterlogged in the winter months and how would a new development impact the surface water levels.

Mr Bennett added: “Some 30 years has passed since development of the holiday lodges was first proposed and the claimed access road was commenced. During which time the golf course has fully established itself on the adjoining land with full permissions.”