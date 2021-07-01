Sweet maker Swizzels offers chance to win VIP tour of New Mills factory

The company, which makes brands such as Love Hearts, Drumsticks and Parma Violets, is also giving the lucky winners the chance to work with Swizzels experts to have a go at creating their very own sweet.

To be in with a chance of winning this prize, all you have to do is find one of five golden Love Hearts rolls hidden in Swizzels’ variety packs.

Five winners alongside three friends or family will then have the chance to get exclusive access to explore the sweet creation centre.

Swizzels Matlow Limited has will placed 5 golden wrapped Love Hearts into bags for a chance to win a factory visit

Claire Lee, senior brand manager at Swizzels, said: ‘‘We’re so excited to be able to offer fans this once in a lifetime opportunity to visit our wonderful world of Swizzels.

"It really is a magical experience to see how our most-loved sweets are made – the winners are guaranteed to have lots of fun on the day.

"The search is on to find the golden rolls which are out there in packs right now, so hurry!’’

If you’re lucky enough to find a golden Love Hearts roll, simply take a picture of the roll and enter the lot code on the back of your Variety pack at www.swizzels.com/vip.

Those who don’t find a golden roll can still be in with a chance of winning one of thousands of runner up prizes. Simply enter your lot code number on the Swizzels website to find out if you’re a winner.