From local favourites to major banks, Derbyshire’s high streets are facing big changes 🏙️

Derbyshire high streets are seeing permanent changes in 2025

Both national chains and independent businesses are affected

Shifts in shopping habits and online banking are influencing closures

Local communities may feel the impact on town centres and services

The landscape of retail and banking continues to evolve rapidly

High streets across Derbyshire are set for more change in the final months of 2025, with a mix of national chains and independent businesses shutting their doors for good.

From well-loved local shops to major banking branches, here are all the confirmed closures due to take place before the end of the year.

While the list is short, the impact is notable. Each closure reflects wider national trends: independent businesses finding it harder to compete, and major banks cutting back on physical locations as more customers go online.

At the same time, the loss of shops and banks can have knock-on effects for communities, reducing footfall in town centres and limiting local choice.

For Derbyshire residents, the remainder of 2025 will see these high-street fixtures disappear — a reminder of how quickly the retail and banking landscape is evolving.

(Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Fred’s Haberdashery, Chesterfield

Chesterfield is losing a long-standing favourite as Fred’s Haberdashery prepares to close on September 27, 2025.

The family-run store has served the community for decades, offering fabrics, sewing supplies and expert advice. Its closure marks the end of a traditional fixture on the town’s high street.

Lloyds Bank, Long Eaton

The Lloyds Bank branch at 24 Market Place, Long Eaton, will shut permanently on September 18, 2025.

Lloyds has cited the shift toward online and mobile banking as a major factor behind its branch reduction strategy. For residents who rely on face-to-face banking, the closure represents a significant change in local services.

Lloyds Bank, Derby (East Street)

Another Lloyds branch to disappear is located at 39 East Street, Derby city centre, which is confirmed to close on October 23, 2025.

The move will leave customers needing to travel further for in-person banking or switch to digital alternatives. It is one of many closures nationwide as the bank continues to streamline its high-street presence.

If you know of any other shops, bars, restaurants or bank branches in Derbyshire that are set to close in the coming months, I’d love to hear from you. Please drop me an email at [email protected].