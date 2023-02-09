Which car will be most popular in 2023? (above) (photo: Adobe)

Here we look at the types of vehicles, both new and used, that were the most popular in 2022, as well as predict what 2023 may look like in terms of vehicle transactions.

Jonathan Such, head of sales at car, van, and motorbike finance company First Response Finance, said: “The new year marks a very exciting time for the automotive industry. We’re able to look at vehicle sales from 2022 and predict what we feel may be the most popular vehicles in 2023.”

According to research, the Kia Sportage will continue to climb in the ranks in 2023, receiving an average monthly search volume of 350 for ‘Kia Sportage buy’, which has increased by 86 per cent since last year.

The Kia Sportage is expected to continue to gain in popularity (photo: Adobe)

The variety of favoured cars this year appear to appeal to all kinds of drivers; from stay-at-home parents who use their car for school runs and trips to the supermarket, to driving professionals who rely on their vehicle for work purposes.

Let’s look at the top five as of November 2022.

Nissan Qashqai – This mid-size SUV grabbed the top spot with 33,562 vehicles sold this year.

Vauxhall Corsa – Usually in the top spot, the Vauxhall Corsa was sold 32,126 times in 2022.

Ford Puma – Cousin of the highly successful Ford Fiesta, the Ford Puma had 30,898 vehicles sold as of November 2022.

Kia Sportage – At fourth place, this SUV sold 26,393 as of November 2022.

MINI – This iconic car has won the hearts of many UK drivers this year, having sold 25,756 vehicles.

As for used cars it has been another fantastic year for the used car market. As of September 2022, there were 5.3 million used cars sold, and it is forecast to double in value over the next five years.

In first place is the Ford Fiesta with a total figure of 220,172 cars sold.

Vauxhall Corsa claims second spot for used cars with 176,847 transactions.

As of the third quarter of 2022, there had been 166,642 used Volkswagen Golf cars sold.

Coming in fourth place is the iconic Ford Focus with 164,719 transactions.

In fifth is Vauxhall Astra with 127,125 sales in 2022!

Using the data already explored it is expected many of 2022’s new and used car favourites to continue dominating the leaderboards in 2023.

According to SMMT’s data, the Vauxhall Corsa, for example, has remained in the top five of total used car transactions since 2017.

In a similar way, ‘Volkswagen Golf used for sale’ gets 750 hits per month.

Over the past three months, there has been a drop in searches (19 per cent) for ‘Vauxhall Corsa new’, which could suggest this vehicle may drop down slightly in the new year’s leaderboard.

Jonathan continued: “We also can’t forget about the brand-new cars scheduled for release in 2023. From the Honda Electric SUV to the Aston Martin DBX Coupe, BMW 5 Series to the Fiat Panda... there’s so much to look forward to.”