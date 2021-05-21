Pictures show customers at Chapel pub enjoying Christmas - in May

Having been shut for months because of the coronavirus lockdown, the Hanging Gate in Chapel-en-le-Frith vowed to customers that they would keep their incredible display of Christmas decorations up for a few weeks once they opened so that all those who missed out over Christmas could still enjoy them.

But the pub had never imagined that it would be May before they were able to welcome customers back indoors.

The date didn’t seem to bother anyone though as customers flocked to the pub to enjoy a traditional turkey dinner, crackers and Christmas music.

And now pub owner Mark Thomas has vowed to keep the decorations up until July so people can enjoy them.

"I didn't envisage us celebrating Christmas in May - but after the year we've had, people should just enjoy doing what makes them happy,” the 47-year-old said.

"People weren't bothered by the time of year at all - they got in the festive spirit pulling crackers, eating turkey and enjoying our decorations.

"It was great to welcome people back and feel the buzz of a full pub again.”

