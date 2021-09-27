Photos show spooktacular Halloween decorations at High Peak pub

The Hanging Gate in Chapel-en-le-Frith normally puts up some decorations for Halloween but this year there are more than ever.

The decorations have gone up earlier than previous years and there are so many different displays and themed rooms to catch people’s eyes.

Landlord Mark Thomas said: “We’re getting a reputation for putting our decorations up and always putting on a proper treat for our customers and this year we wanted to push ourselves.

"We have more decorations than ever and it looks great.

"But to get the full wow factor you need to come down and see them for yourselves.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. – Louise Cooper, editor.

1. Landlord and his son Halloween at the Hanging Gate, landlord Mark Thomas and his son Kieran Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2. The undead walk again Halloween at the Hanging Gate Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3. Fright night Halloween at the Hanging Gate Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

4. Cross eyed creepies Halloween at the Hanging Gate Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales