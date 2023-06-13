Peak District pub named nation's best at VisitEngland tourism awards 2023

The Blind Bull, in Little Hucklow, claimed the gold award at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2023 in London on Wednesday, June 7, having already won the regional title back in May.

Speaking from a well-earned mini-break in Portugal, co-owner Raab Dykstra-McCarthy said: “It’s absolutely amazing. We were so surprised to be recognised at all in the first place, so to claim such an achievement in such a short space of time is just incredible.

“We never set out to chase this kind of acclaim. All we wanted to do was create somewhere we would want to go for a nice drink, good food, a garden with a view out over the Derbyshire hills in summer and a snug fireside in the winter.”

The owners spent two years renovating the historic pub before opening in 2020.

He added: “It’s a credit to the front-of-house team and our chefs that they’ve pulled this off. A big thank you to our head chef, Luke Hawkins, especially. We couldn’t have got to where we are without him.”

General manager Becky Baxter said: “We’re thrilled, ecstatic, really happy. I don’t think we expected it being a small pub in the middle of the countryside, but we pride ourselves on what we do and it’s paying off.”

The pub, formerly Ye Olde Bull’s Head, has a claim to be one of the oldest in the country, with a history dating back to the 12th century, but after closing in 2007 it stood empty for more than a decade and fell into disrepair.

Running the pub alongside a high-end ski concierge business in the French Alps, Raab and his wife Alison spent two years refurbishing the building before they opened in 2020. While navigating the pandemic, they have built an enviable reputation with a mix of rural tradition and modern style.

The pub is renowned for its food but it is just as good for customers seeking a quiet pint.

The Blind Bull has been recognised with a spot in the prestigious Michelin guide and placed at number 74 on the 2023 Estrella Damm list of Britain’s best gastropubs.

Raab said: “Our whole ethos is about sourcing everything locally and sustainably, and making everything we serve in-house. We work with lots of local farms and suppliers for fresh produce and animals, which we use top to tail.

“All our customers and the businesses we work with have been very excited for us. Maybe those relationships and the sustainability aspect help to set us apart from other places. Hopefully the awards attention can be a bit of a showcase for this way of doing things.”

He added: “I don’t think there’s a challenge to stay on top now. We’ve geared ourselves to do what we do in terms of food, drink and experience, and make that a little bit unique – and we’ll continue to do that to make everyone happy.”

Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, owners of the the Blind Bull at Little Hucklow.

The VisitEngland ceremony brought more good news for Bamford activity company Pure Outdoor, which won gold in the category for ethical, responsible and sustainable tourism.

There were also bronze awards for the Peak District’s myGuidedWalks in the experience category, the Great British Car Journey in Ambergate for new tourism business, and Wildhive Callow Hall near Ashbourne in the small hotel section.

To learn more about the pub, go to www.theblindbull.co.uk.