A country’s largest theme park has closed with immediate effect, its owner has confirmed.

Wales’ Oakwood Theme Park, in Pembrokeshire, west Wales, announced on Tuesday (March 4) that it will close after nearly 40 years of operation.

Oakwood haD been a popular tourist destination for many across the UK, but the “difficult” decision to close it was driven by financial struggles stemming from rising costs and falling visitor numbers, according to owner and operator Aspro Parks.

In its heyday, it has attracted visitors from all over the country due to its mix of exciting rides, including roller coasters, water rides, and family-friendly attractions.

Its position within a scenic region of Wales also made it a convenient stop for those exploring the area. The company revealed it had invested over £25 million since rescuing the park from closure in 2008.

But its history wasn’t always rosy, and the theme park made headlines in April 2004 following a tragic incident in which a 16-year-old girl fell around 100ft from the top of the Hydro ride and lost her life. A 10-year-old boy was also injured.

During the inquest into the death of Hayley Williams, the coroner ruled out unlawful killing and issued a narrative verdict.

But in 2008, Oakwood Leisure was fined £250,000 and ordered to pay £80,000 in costs after it was revealed that basic safety procedures had been widely ignored by staff overseeing the ride.

Announcing the closure, a spokesperson for Aspro Parks Group, which operates dozens of other attractions including Blue Planet Aquarium in Cheshire, said: “In the entire history of Aspro we have never closed any park or attraction.

“We, and our dedicated team of staff has strived to overcome numerous challenges to continue to bring joy to families and visitors across the region and country.

“Unfortunately, we could no longer see a sustainable way forward and will seek to improve our other parks using the assets and where possible team elsewhere.

“We are aware that Oakwood has been a much-loved destination for generations and a rite of passage for many young visitors. It is for this reason we feel such a sense of sadness.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the dedication and commitment of our team members past and present, suppliers and contractors who have loyally supported us and of course all those that have visited Oakwood Theme Park over the years. We are sincerely grateful.”

