New Mills sweet company Swizzels releases limited edition Christmas jumper

The sweet manufacturer has release a limited edition Christmas jumper complete with its own ‘sharing pouch’ on the front to stash away all your favourite treats for later, or when you need to hand out little gifts.

Senior brand manager Clare Lynch said: “We’re delighted to reveal our latest sweet invention. No matter your age, the Christmas season is something most of us are excited about and, if you’re looking for a special gift for a loved one this year, our festive jumper and Sweet Shop Favourites tub, carton and pouch are perfect stocking fillers.

“Our jumper is limited-edition so we would encourage anyone looking for funky, festive knitwear this season to buy now, as they’re sure to be in high demand.”

The UK’s largest family-owned independent sugar confectionery business and one of the few confectionery companies to still manufacture sweets in the UK, this is the first time Swizzels has tried its hand at clothing.

The jumper, sure to be a standout at any office Christmas parties, features sweets from the company’s Sweet Shop Favourites collection, including Squashies and retro favourites such as Drumsticks, Love Hearts, Parma Violets and Refreshers.

It will be available exclusively from swizzels.com, priced at £34.99, where customers can also orders Swizzels Sweet Shop Favourites selections from £2.