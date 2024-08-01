Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors to one of Derbyshire’s premier shopping destinations might find something new to pique their interest this summer with the announcement that the final vacant retail units have been occupied by two independent businesses – a significant milestone in the mall’s regeneration.

The arrival of Ashbourne-based luxury fashion boutique, Young Ideas and pottery studios, the Clayrooms, this month means that the 26 units at Peak Village, near Rowsley, are fully let.

Katayune Jacquin, the shopping centre’s manager, said: “Fully letting Peak Village marks an exciting milestone in our journey to transform the centre’s appeal to customers. It’s a real testament to, and show of confidence in, what our investment in the site has been able to achieve.

“In The Clayrooms and Young Ideas, we have two exciting businesses joining us that I know will become favourites for our visitors. With both new arrivals having Derbyshire roots, we’re also delivering on our promise to champion incredible regional brands, as well as giving visitors from farther afield a real insight into everything Derbyshire has to offer.”

Peak Village makes a great pit-stop on any visit to the Peak District with a mix of retailers and refreshment outlets. (Photo: Contributed)

Young Ideas has taken on a 1,500 square foot unit for an initial six-month pop-up outlet following the runaway success of sister brand, Henmores, which opened a shop at the centre in October 2023.

Established in 1968, the Young Ideas Group comprises five retail stores and two e-commerce websites with a focus on quality craftsmanship, classic design and functional style.

The new shop is expected to stock brands including Max Mara, Paul Smith, Boss, Coach, Veja and Belstaff, among many other familiar luxury names.

Company owner Anne Wright said: “We are delighted to be expanding our offer at Peak Village after the outstanding success of our new Henmores store opened in October last year.

The mall is home to established brands and some of Derbyshire's best independent retailers. (Photo: Contributed)

“We are enjoying being part of the vibrant Peak Village community ,the location has attracted so many new customers and has quickly become an exciting destination.”

The Clayrooms is a growing creative business which will offers expert workshops, education courses and one-off experiences to make pottery accessible to people of all abilities.

Having proved popular at its other studio venues in Ashbourne, Macclesfield and Loughborough, the new 750 square foot unit will provide space for special events, parties and corporate bookings.

Anyone interested can roll-up their sleeves this weekend, August 3-4, as the studio will be making a soft launch where anyone can try their hand at shaping clay.

The Devonshire Group have been overhauling the village's outdoor areas in the last few months ready for summer dining. (Photo: Contributed)

Sarah Heaton, a ceramics teacher and co-founder at the Clayrooms, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our fourth studio at Peak Village and to have the opportunity to tap into the growing success of the centre.

Being a part of the Peak Village community is an exciting prospect for us, and we look forward to being able to add to the overall experience of visitors through our unique offering of classes and memberships.”

Taken over by the Devonshire Group in 2021 – making it part of the Chatsworth property portfolio – the shopping village has since seen significant investment in a bid to capitalise on Peak District tourism, create new jobs and diversify the local economy.

The owners say footfall has climbed to around half a million shoppers this year in spite of difficult, post-pandemic trading conditions, with turnover up by over £4million in the past three years, peaking at £8m for 2023-24, and the site employs more than 100 people.

Work is currently nearing completion on a project to revamp the site’s central courtyard and redesign the Massarella conservatory to provide a modernised and more welcoming areas for customers, but there are plans to continue redevelopment beyond that.

Katayune said: “The transformation of Peak Village isn’t done yet. We have exciting updates and developments for the centre on the horizon that are set to further improve our customer proposition and support the efforts of our agents, FHP, who are working hard to ensure that Peak Village is the go-to destination for great new letting prospects.”

