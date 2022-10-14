NatWest announced this week that their Buxton branch will close on February 14, 2023, with their Glossop branch also closing on March 2.

The company said the decision has been made because of changes in the way people bank, with increase demand for mobile and online services.

They added: “Closing a branch is a decision we take very seriously. We know it can affect people who are less confident with the alternatives we offer, and we'll always work hard to guide you through the changes and find the best way to serve you from now on.”

Natwest customers will be able to use branches in neighbouring towns such as Bakewell, or alternatively use local post offices to take out cash, check their balance or make a deposit.

Mr Largan has expressed concern over what the decision means for people unable to switch to online banking, as well as seeking clarify on what support is in place for staff employed at the branches.

He said: “This is obviously very disappointing news, especially for the regular customers and branch staff. There has been a long running trend of high street bank branch closures, often without sufficient support for customers who are more in need of branch access.

“NatWest Glossop is my own local bank branch, so I am affected too.

