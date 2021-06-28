High Peak businesses get more than £7 million in 'restart' funding

The funding from the Government's £5 billion Restart Scheme has been welcomed by council leaders who have urged councils to act quickly in getting the money distributed.

Latest figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy show High Peak Borough Council had issued £7.3 million in grants to 968 businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors under the scheme up to the end of May.

It came from a £7.7 million pot given to the council, which leaves £376,135 to give away by the end of July.

Hard-hit retail and hospitality businesses in High Peak have been given more than £7 million to help reopen.

The scheme, opened in April, was designed to boost the economy ahead of the lifting of restrictions.

It offers one-off grants up to £6,000 for non-essential retail businesses and up to £18,000 for firms in the hospitality, accommodation, leisure, personal care and gym sectors.

Across England, £2.6 billion had been passed on to more than 340,000 businesses by councils up to the end of May, although the figures for six out of the 309 councils were unavailable.

Despite the amounts paid out, business leaders have complained some councils have been too slow to pass on the money applied for by businesses.

Andrew Goodacre, chief executive of the British Independent Retailers Association, said: "This data clearly shows that some local authorities still have money to hand out to hard-hit businesses to help with their recovery.

“The association has already voiced its disappointment in the speed in which some local authorities issued grants. They were meant to be Restart grants, in line with the reopening of so-called non-essential retail on April 12.

"However, we know from our members that some councils still haven’t paid the grants – or did so many months too late - despite having business details to hand from the last time lockdown grants were issued."

Meanwhile, the British Beer and Pub Association said delays in payments had worsened a situation for members already hit by the delay in the lifting of restrictions for indoor hospitality.

At the launch of the Restart Grant scheme, small business minister Paul Scully and tourism minister Nigel Huddleston wrote to councils, urging them to release the funding as soon as possible.

It followed some criticism that councils had been too slow in passing on financial support from other funding schemes such as the Additional Restrictions Grant.

That grant, set up to help businesses which have not benefited from other schemes, saw £1.6 billion given to councils and combined authorities, including an extra £425 million at the start of April.

As of the end of May, almost £350 million was still to be allocated, however figures were unavailable for nine councils.

The Local Government Association, which represents the country's councils, said stringent checks had to be done on businesses before payments under the Restart scheme were issued.