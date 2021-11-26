Free Saturday parking in council car parks across High Peak until Christmas

Parking will be free in all High Peak Borough Council owned car parks on Saturdays until Christmas, the authority has announced.

Free Saturday parking will be available in all High Peak Borough Council off-street car parks on Saturday November 27, and every Saturday in December up until Christmas Day.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure, said: "We're all looking forward to enjoying Christmas after the celebrations were curtailed last year - and it's a particularly important period for our local shops, hospitality businesses and our high streets.

"We want to support all our High Peak businesses and help them make the most of the busy build-up to the big day by encouraging people to rediscover what our towns have to offer and to put local businesses first on the list when it comes to buying the gifts, food and drink that make the festive season special.