EE is looking to use AI to eliminate the ‘stress’ of cybersecurity 🚨

EE has launched a new subscription service to protect users from nuisance calls, scams and cyber threats

‘Scam Guard’ uses AI to detect potential spam calls

It can also notify users if their personal information is found on the dark web, and offer tips to secure compromised accounts

It also includes anti-virus protection, tools for stronger password creation and enhanced social media security

EE wants to eliminate the stress of cybersecurity and educate users on measures to protect themselves

Mobile operator EE has introduced a new subscription service called Scam Guard to protect users from nuisance calls and scams.

The service uses AI to detect potential spam calls and alert users, and can also notify users if their personal information is found on the dark web, and provide tips to secure compromised accounts.

The Scam Guard service also includes anti-virus and malware protection for two devices, as well as tools for creating stronger passwords and enhancing social media security through EE's Cyber Security Duo offering.

EE said it hoped the new service would both eliminate the stress of cybersecurity and understanding the technology around it, as well as educate users on the subject.

The mobile operator pointed to government research published earlier this year which showed that 40% of crime committed across the UK was fraud-based, and that almost all phone users – around 96% – experienced nuisance calls on a regular basis.

Helen Burrows, policy director for BT, said: “We have always prioritised the protection of our customers and our investment in Scam Guard is something we are all incredibly proud of.

“We truly believe it will make a significant contribution to the prevention of scams and fraudsters. EE was a founding member of Stop Scams UK, and part of a cross-industry alliance to share intelligence on scams.

“This is something we take seriously, and while we already block an impressive number of scams, there is always more that we can do. Scam Guard covers all bases so customers can feel safer on our network.”

How do I get it?

Scam Guard is available now to EE pay-monthly mobile customers starting at £1 a month, with the additional Cyber Security Duo features free for the first three months.

Dark Web Monitoring and access to free Cyber Security Duo can only be activated by the account holder. For more information go to EE’s website.

