Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cut your energy costs with a simple change to your standing charges 💡

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MSE explains how to reduce standing charges by £100 with a new energy tariff

Standing charges are fixed daily fees that contribute to your energy bill, regardless of usage

The tariff undercuts the Price Cap, offering guaranteed savings of £50 per fuel

It’s available to both new and existing customers on various payment methods for a limited time

Lower-energy users will benefit most, while mid-to-high users may save more by comparing deals

Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert (MSE) team have revealed how you can knock £100 off standing charges as part of your energy bill.

Standing charges are fixed daily fees that energy suppliers charge to cover the costs of providing gas and electricity to your home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These fees apply regardless of how much energy you use and help cover expenses like maintaining the energy network, carrying out meter readings and maintenance, and government schemes like renewable energy subsidies.

They are charged per day and added to your bill even if you don’t use any energy, but now, EDF Energy has introduced the Simply Tracker Extra tariff.

The new tariff from EDF, which supplies energy to over five million UK households, mirrors the Price Cap most households follow but with £100/year lower daily charges.

(Photos: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The price cap, which adjusts every three months, rose by 1.2% on January 1, increasing the average household bill from £1,717 to £1,738.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further 3% rise is expected in April, but EDF’s new one-year, fixed-term tracker tariff guarantees savings, keeping costs below the price cap.

By continuously undercutting the cap by £100, the tariff offers a £50 saving per fuel, applied through reduced standing charges. EDF says these savings are possible because it purchases energy in advance, passing the benefits on to customers.

This makes it a great option for lower-energy users (spending under ~£135/month), where standing charges account for a larger share of the bill. Smart meters aren’t required unless you’re on prepay, and there’s a £25 exit fee per fuel.

For mid-to-high users, with the Price Cap expected to rise again in April, you’ll likely save more by comparing suppliers and securing the cheapest fixed-rate deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EDF says: “Discounting standing charges instead of unit rates ensures all customers see the same financial benefit, regardless of how much energy they use.

“When discounts are applied to unit rates instead, the amount a customer saves will fluctuate based on their consumption.

“Through discounting standing charges, EDF guarantees the same discount for all customers signed up to its Simply Tracker Extra tariff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Existing customers can sign up for the tracker through their MyAccount online or via the EDF app, while new customers can register online.

The tariff is open to both new and existing customers on Direct Debit, Cash Cheque, and Pay As You Go - but only for a limited time.

Have you tried the new energy tariff or found other ways to save on your energy bills? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section.