Derbyshire hospice charity opens new Buxton shop to support vital services

The Ashgate Hospice shop, in the former TUI premises on Spring Gardens, will welcome its first customers through the doors on Friday, April 14.

Five new jobs have been created in the process and they are now appealing for volunteers to join the team to help with the running of the shop, and donations of good quality pre-loved clothes, books, games and other items.

Laura Stevens, the charity’s head of retail operations, said: “We’re delighted to open our first shop in the beautiful town of Buxton. We’re looking forward to the official opening and we hope you’ll pop in and see us soon.”

Ashgate Hospice is looking for volunteers to help staff the new shop in Spring Gardens.

Around 100 patients and their families living in and around Buxton accessed the hospice’s services last year, ranging from clinical care at home or at its inpatient unit, to occupational support and physiotherapy.

Among them was Penny Cook, whose husband Mick died from stomach cancer at the inpatient unit last summer, aged 75, just a few months after the couple’s golden wedding anniversary.

Penny said: “Within a few hours of being at the hospice, Mick looked like a different person – he was relaxed, I'd finally got my husband back. Being at the hospice feels like someone has wrapped a blanket around you, like you're getting a hug. It's the people who make it feel that way.

“When Mick was admitted for the second time, we knew it would be the last. My big, cuddly husband became thin, frail and not much longer for this world – just a few days. We'd been together 24/7 for the last 30 years and the thought of being apart now engulfed me in sadness. But once again, the hospice's team came together and pulled out all the stops for us.”

The shop is already stuffed with clothes, books and homeware items.

She added: “Sleeping by Mick meant we didn’t lose a minute together. I was blessed to have another eight weeks with him at the hospice before he died.

“We planned to make lots of memories when Mick was diagnosed but we didn't get the chance because he lost his mobility quickly. So being able to spend the last eight weeks together with nowhere else to be and nothing else to do was precious. Having nowhere else to be except by my husband's side meant the world to both of us.”

People who support the new store – the 15th in the charity’s network – will be helping Ashgate to raise the £8million it needs for its operations each year. Only a third of its services are funded by central Government.

Laura said: “Not only will shoppers who visit us get their hands on plenty of bargains, but they’ll be helping to fund care and support for people like Mick when they desperately need it.”

Bargain hunters will find many great value treasures waiting to by discovered.

To find out more about Ashgate Hospice’s new Buxton shop, its wider retail network and ways to get involved, go to www.ashgatehospice.org.uk/our-shops.

Mick and Penny Cook.