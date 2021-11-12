CAMRA names High Peak's best pubs and breweries in Good Beer Guide 2022

Across Derbyshire, there are 94 pubs listed in the 49th edition of The Good Beer Guide, considered the definitive catalogue of the very best pints in the most picturesque and friendly pubs.

The writers also tip 64 county breweries, although Derbyshire accounts for five of eight East Midlands producers to shut down this year amid the challenging conditions of the pandemic.

CAMRA national chairman Nik Antona said: “After the struggles of the past 18 months, it is great that our figures are showing the resilience of pubs and brewers – a national increase in brewery numbers after they dipped last year for the first time, as well as over 500 new pub entries.

Derbyshire has maintained its reputation as a hotspot for excellent real ales despite the industry being hard hit by the pandemic.

“This is great to see, however, the industry is still vulnerable in the aftermath of the lockdowns.”

In Buxton there are recommendations for 53 Degrees at the Buxton Brewery Tap House & Cellar on George Street, Ale Stop on Chapel Street, the Cheshire Cheese on High Street, and the Redwillow on Cavendish Circus.

Out of town, the reviewers highlight local favourites such as the Pack Horse at Hayfield, the Royal Oak in Hurdlow, the Beer Shed and Rock Mill Brewery in New Mills, the Whaley Nook in Whaley Bridge, and the Old Hall Inn at Whitehough.

There are also watering holes for discerning Peak District visitors: the Joiners Arms in Bakewell, the Anglers Rest at Bamford, the Eyre Arms at Hassop, the Cheshire Cheese Inn in Hope, the Packhorse Inn at Little Longstone, Litton’s Red Lion and the Three Stags’ Heads in Wardlow Mires.

Among the brewery recommendations, Thornsett in Birch Vale is a new entry, joining Chinley’s Big Stone, Buxton Brewery, Chapel-en-le-Frith Craft Brewing, New Mills’ Rock Mill and Torrside, Whim Ales in Hartington, Peak Ales, Intrepid and Thornbridge.

The Good Beer Guide is available from the CAMRA shop at https://bit.ly/3Hg9fWy, £12 for CAMRA members and £15.99 for everyone else . iOS and Android app versions have also been updated.