Morrisons, on Bakewell Road, is backing an appeal by Glossop-based Crossroads Derbyshire for new good quality children’s toys to make sure everyone gets a Christmas present this year.

Rob Harrison, the store’s ‘community champion’, said: “Our staff chose Crossroads because so many children will receive no presents at Christmas. It’s good to remember those in need at this time of year.”

Crossroads Derbyshire is a voluntary organisation and registered charity dedicated to helping women and children break free from domestic abuse, which also offers outreach support to men.

Rob Harrison, community champion at Morrisons Buxton, is leading the charge for the Christmas toy appeal.

They offer a range of confidential support and advisory services to women, children and young people suffering the damaging effects of domestic abuse including a refuge for young women and children needing a safe place to go.

Spokesperson Vicky Bunnage said: “It’s so difficult for families fleeing domestic abuse, and at this time of year it’s so important to provide a bit of Christmas cheer. We’re so grateful to Morrisons in Buxton for thinking of us and supporting families in need in our community.”

The charity has asked that all donated gifts are new and unwrapped, so they can be assign them to the most suitable recipient.

A second drop-off point is available at Lidl in Glossop for those shopping in the north of the borough, and Crossroads has also published an Amazon wishlist from which people can order for convenience. See https://amzn.eu/9Qn5A58.

The items are on the list are intended as a guide, so people are encouraged to shop with local businesses for similar items if they prefer.

Gift ideas include board games, bluetooth headphones, sleeping bags, books, craft kits, art materials, portable phone chargers, bath bombs, socks, hats and gloves, and retailer gift cards.

Crossroads is aiming for a further Christmas boost from the 12 Days of Giving campaign, part of the Benefact Group’s Movement for Good initiatives.

Ten charities each day from December 1 to receive £1,000, and public votes can make a difference. For more details, go to https://bit.ly/3XlwuH2.

