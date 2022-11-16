Buxton Dickensian Market returns with low-cost Christmas fun for good causes

The event is taking place at the Octagon, in Pavilion Gardens, on Saturday, November 26, 10am to 4pm.

There will be no entrance fee this year, which organisers hope will encourage more people to sample the event for the first time.

Alan Wells, who is coordinating the entertainment programme, said: “It really is a unique occasion and a chance to get into the Christmas spirit just a week after the official switch on of the town’s lights.

Father Christmas will be making early deliveries at the Octagon on Saturday, November 26.

“We know money is tight for many people this Christmas but lots of the stalls have great ideas for presents that don’t cost a fortune.”

Staged by the High Peak Mayoral Charities Appeal, all the proceeds will give much needed support to local groups and dozens of community charities will be hosting stalls stocked with Christmas cards, gifts and food and drink.

A fixture of the town’s festive calendar for more than 30 years, the market has raised well over £150,000 in that time.

Mayor Ollie Cross will be officially opening it in the morning and judging stallholders’ efforts to tie in with the Dickensian theme, before hosting his charity ball at the Crescent in the evening.

Organisers are promising a full day of entertainment ranging from the Fairfield Brass Ensemble to the Bedazzled belly dancers and Buxton’s own Billarettes, plus musicians John McGrother, Will Hawthorne, Four to the Bar and the Stockport Ukulele Players.