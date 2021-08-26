Buxton bank closing - here's where customers can go for banking services
A Buxton bank is to close permanently tomorrow (Friday).
Barclays are closing their branch on The Quadrant on August 27, citing a lack of use as one of the reasons behind the move.
The company said that the way people bank has changed and they have identified that only 43 regular customers use the branch exclusively for their banking.
It adds that customers can use Barclays branches in Macclesfield or Leek.
Alternatively, banking provision is also available at three Post Offices in the area.
The Post Office in Spring Gardens, the Higher Buxton Post Office, and the Dove Holes Post Office based at the Methodist Church, all offer banking services including deposits, free cash withdrawals and balance checks, bill payment and foreign currency.