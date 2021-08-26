Buxton bank closing - here's where customers can go for banking services

Barclays are closing their branch on The Quadrant on August 27, citing a lack of use as one of the reasons behind the move.

The company said that the way people bank has changed and they have identified that only 43 regular customers use the branch exclusively for their banking.

It adds that customers can use Barclays branches in Macclesfield or Leek.

Alternatively, banking provision is also available at three Post Offices in the area.