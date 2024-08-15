Android has quietly added some really eye-catching features through the first half of 2024. It ranges from the ability to edit messages, all the way to turning your phone into a car key.

If you have just absentmindedly clicked accept to allow the latest Android update go through on your phone, you probably haven’t been aware of the new capabilities at your fingertips. And Android users could soon get the ability to change the colour of the chat bubbles on WhatsApp as well.

We have also previously rounded up the hidden features on Android phones that you need to use. But here are six wild abilities that have been added in 2024.

1 . Wild new Android features 7 wild features that have been added to Android phones in 2024.

2 . Digital car key Android users can now set up a digital car key on their phone. On eligible vehicles it can easily lock, unlock and even start your car.

3 . Message editing Never again will you have to worry about being left with egg on your face after making a minor mistake in a message - as Android users can now edit messages after sending them.