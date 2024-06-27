Cleaning up care in Buxton: Carer returns to roots and launches new service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having worked as a carer for two years, Sahira Hussain is well acquainted with the need for respectful in-home care that not only prioritises clients’ wellbeing but also focuses on the satisfaction and support of its carers.

It was this realisation that led Sahira to launch Visiting Angels – a team that cares for people in the comfort of their own homes. Located across from her grandad’s old dry-cleaning business in Macclesfield and operating in Buxton and the surrounding areas, this venture is a personal one for Sahira, showcasing her commitment to addressing the growing demand for outstanding care in a community where her roots run deep.

Caring for others has been second nature to Sahira since a young age. Upon earning her business degree, she began a career as a carer. However, two years later, encountering shortcomings within the company which employed her led to her reassessing her career. During this reflection, she envisioned merging her passion for caregiving with her business acumen to run a care business that does things differently.

“It became clear early on that looking after others was my calling,” said Sahira. “From caring for my grandparents when I was younger to later looking after my siblings, putting others before myself has always been a big part of who I am. When I eventually became a professional carer, my satisfaction came from knowing that as long as the client was happy, I had done a good job. I get a sense of fulfilment in positively impacting someone else’s life.

Sahira Hussain, Managing Director of Visiting Angels Cheshire East

“Having witnessed a high turnover of carers, subpar working conditions and insufficient pay with my previous employer, I decided to look for an alternative. It was then that I envisioned establishing a care business that both prioritises its clients and wholeheartedly commits to enhancing the wellbeing of its caregivers, recognising the crucial role they play in our community.”

Visiting Angels’ ‘carer-centric’ approach sets it apart from other companies in the in-home care sector. Carers working for Visiting Angels feel valued and respected for their commitment to the profession. Through both financial rewards and opportunities for career development, Sahira and the Visiting Angels team are determined to address issues surrounding the industry, which often leaves carers feeling little to no appreciation.

As a Macclesfield native, Sahira has made the deliberate choice to establish Visiting Angels across East Cheshire due to the strong emotional connection she holds with the area. With her office situated opposite her grandad’s former dry-cleaning business, it serves as a personal reminder of her commitment to serving the community she knows so well.

“Years ago, my grandad had envisioned me becoming a nurse, but the idea of returning to education didn’t appeal to me at the time,” explained Sahira. “But my current journey in the care sector feels like my way of working in care without taking the nursing route. It’s a commitment I made to my grandad years ago, nearly forgot about, and now, in retrospect, I’ve come to realise I’m actually fulfilling that promise. By launching my own care business, I can impact more lives in my community than I ever could as a nurse.”

With caregiver turnover rising to 77% in 2023 for reasons such as low pay, poor working conditions and too much responsibility*, Sahira is determined to encourage caregivers to stay in the industry by providing them with a supportive, respectful, rewarding work environment. More than anything, Sahira wants to change the face of social care for the better and to make it accessible to every person who needs it.

“I’m excited to bring a business that truly makes a positive impact to the area and redefines the concept of care,” said Sahira. “My goal is to create a company where employees look forward to coming to work and delivering the care our community deserves. Driving past my grandad’s old dry-cleaning business every morning on my way to work will serve as a reminder of that mission.”

For more information, visit www.visiting-angels.co.uk/cheshireeast