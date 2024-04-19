Whether you are looking for a fresh start as your own boss, or looking to expand on your existing business interests, there are going-concerns to be snapped up in Derbyshire which could fit your bill.
1. Whitton Lodge, Hardstoft
This nine-bedroom guest house is on the market for £1,595,000, as the current owners are retiring. Photo: BusinessesForSale.com
The property is four miles from Junction 29 of the M1, and a two mile walk from Hardwick Hall. Photo: BusinessesForSale.com
The main building is set in 6.5 acres of freehold land with development potential. Photo: BusinessesForSale.com
The accommodation includes a spacious guest lounge, reading room, guest dining room, two kitchen areas and a utility room. Photo: BusinessesForSale.com