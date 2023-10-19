Chinley Juniors FC wrap up housebuilder deal

Players at Chinley Juniors Football Club in the High Peak will be keeping the heat on their opponents after securing a sponsorship deal with housebuilder Wain Homes.

Wain Homes, which is building new 2, 3, 4 and 5-bedroom homes at Forge Manor in Chinley, has donated £640 to provide training rain jackets for both the Under 13s and Under 14s teams which play in the Stockport Metro League.

Billy Barrett, treasurer and joint secretary at Chinley Juniors FC said: “Our players train at Chapel-en-le-Frith High School which, as you can imagine, is exposed to some extreme weather during the winter months.

“We are grateful to Wain Homes for their kind sponsorship which will mean our players can wrap up warm whilst they train, making football even more enjoyable for our juniors and will also make us look smart on matchdays when we represent Chinley.”

Chinley Juniors Celebrate Housebuilder Sponsorship

Chinley Juniors FC was established in 1999 and currently has around 120 boys and girls from the local area playing regular football across teams ranging from U9s to U15s.

Nathan Bullough, regional marketing co-ordinator at Wain Homes, said: “Clubs like Chinley Juniors are so important to the community, giving local children the opportunity to play sport, keep fit, enjoy being part of a team and build lifelong friendships.

“We also recognise the hard work of all the volunteers who give up their time to coach, organise and run the club so we were happy to offer our sponsorship and we hope the football they play will be as stylish as their new training gear!”

Wain Homes has just released a number of new four and five-bedroom homes for sale priced from £449,950 at Forge Manor, which was recently a finalist for Housing Development of the Year at the North West Residential Property Awards 2023. A further selection of four-bedroom homes are expected to be released soon.