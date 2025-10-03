Chapel-en-le-Frith funeral directors Tideswell's stepping down after 43 years

Alan and Sally Tideswell of Tideswell’s Funeral Directors are looking to the future and have handed the business over so they can get some well earned family time away from the constant phone calls and call outs.

Tideswell’s has been a part of Chapel since 1981 when Alan’s dad opened the doors and then he joined him in 1982 when on leave from the navy and took up the job full time after leaving sea life.

Now the couple have decided the time is right to step away from running the business and it has been handed over to Jepson Independent Funeral Directors.

Alan said: “I’m 60 next year and my dad died at 66 while still working.

Alan, second left and Sally Tideswell, fourth left, outside Tideswell's Funeral Directors have handed the business over so they can enjoy time together. Pictured here in several years ago with the late great Derek Eley BEM aged 101, Patrick Lannigan, Alan Tideswell, Ted Fell, Sally Tideswell secretary, Jason Burgess 3yr old poppy seller, and Helen Capell. Photo Brian Eyre

“I want my retirement, I want time with Sally and my family and not having to worry about the phones.”

Jepson’s, a fifth generation family run funeral directors, will be in charge of the phones and the day to day running and for a year and Alan and Sally will continue to work but clock off at 5pm and will step away fully after that.

Alan said: “We haven’t had holidays, if we ever had time off and wanted to go for a walk we had to make sure we had phone signal in case the phone rang.

“The handover was done at the beginning of September and we went to Ireland for the weekend and it was so strange not only being together but not checking the phone constantly.”

Sally, who has been working at Tideswell’s for 21 years, said: “Our kids grew up in this industry and they know that when the phone rings they have to be quiet.

“We have missed family events like funerals and christenings as we have been at work or on call.”

Alan said it has been a joy and privilege to do his job for the last 43 years.

“I like helping people, the family going through a traumatic event but also ensuring the person I’m taking care of is treated with dignity and respect for the last time.”

Alan and Sally said they plan to use this time to do things they have not been able to do before as there was no other support in place.

The couple who have also been very active in the legion for years say they will be stepping down from that this year and next year looking to move away from the area.

Sally said: “Since we announced we were stepping back we have been inundated with messages from so many people and we didn’t realise just how much impact we had made to the people of Chapel.

“It is daunting and a big change with lots of new emotions to process but it is the right time for us.”

Alan said: “I have lost a lost of friends who have gone too soon and life is short so we want to enjoy our life now.”

Speaking about the takeover Tom Jepson added: “We are honoured to be taking over the funeral and continuing the legacy that Alan and Sally have built.

“Our focus remains on doing what we do best - caring for families in their time of need and being an active part of the community just as Alan and Sally have always done.”