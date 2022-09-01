Buxton Water and Buxton FC refresh academy sponsorship deal for two more years

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buxton Water is set to continue as the club’s academy sponsor for a further two years, continuing an arrangement established in 2019, and the company’s branding will feature on the academy teams’ training kit through to the end of the 2023-24 season.

Academy Director Jennifer McBain added: “There is a natural synergy between ourselves and Buxton Water and we have been delighted to secure the continued support of such a high-profile company with well-established links to the town.

“The developments we have overseen at the club during our partnership have been truly transformational in terms of engagement with the local community and Buxton Water’s support has proved invaluable in helping us on our journey.”

Buxton FC academy players will be playing some liquid football this season.

The academy aims to ensure players develop not just on the pitch with their football skills, but also with the formal education and life skills that will give them a strong foundation for their future careers, whether in sport or otherwise.

Buxton Water will be promoting healthy nutrition education aligned with the academic programme, along with a supply of natural mineral water to keep players well hydrated.

The brand will continue to share content across its social and digital channels promoting the academy’s work, and sponsor club season tickets.

As part of a commitment to environmental responsibility and a circular economy for plastics in the UK, parent company Nestlé Waters says it will also provide increasing support for recycling opportunities involving the academy, players and visitors to the Silverlands Stadium.

Head of marketing Warren Plasket said: “We believe people can rise to the top when communities come together. Our commitment to youth is as strong as ever because we recognise the importance of championing and inspiring younger generations on their journey up. Our continued partnership with Buxton Football Club embodies this belief and commitment to our local community.

“We are very proud to extend our support to the academy. Over the last three years, we have been extremely impressed by what the academy has achieved, and we hope that our extended partnership will enable the club to continue supporting young athletes to overcome challenges and pursue their goals.”