Buxton tour company reveals winners of Lego tram building competition

To mark the start of the tourist season in March, the company teamed up with educational activity café Brick Corner, on South Street, to run the contest, with the winner offered

a free, private tour on the tram for up to eight people.

In the end, the overall winner was chosen to be Emily, aged eight, whose entry was thought to best capture the character of the tram and was the only one to feature on all the judges’ shortlists.

All of the shortlisted entrants were rewarded with free tram tour tickets.

Tram conductor Netta Christie said: ““We would like to thank all those who took the time to take part in this competition. Seeing them all come in was overwhelming and it has honestly been very difficult to pick just one winner.

“It has been a very difficult decision as all the entries had merit. It was also difficult to apply a full marking criteria, especially as two of the judging panel are ex-teachers and there were far too many variables.”

A total of 27 entries were submitted from Lego enthusiasts aged between three and 64, not all of whom were local to Buxton.

After whittling down to a shortlist of ten, and considering the results of a public vote on Facebook, the judges had such a hard time choosing the winner that all of the final contenders received two free tickets for a tour on the tram at the prize-giving ceremony on Saturday, April 2.

Other entries demonstrated a range of creative interpretations of the vintage tram.

The youngest shortlisted entrant, three-year-old Loewy, made the list because of the ambitious, aspirational, futuristic feel of his ‘plane tram’ which was felt to capture something of its adventurous nature. At the other end of the of the age range, was Andrew, aged 52, who created an incredibly cute micro-tram.

While some such as the Hobley family from London and George, aged ten, went for accuracy; others were more interpretive.

The carriage-style entry from Seb, 19, from Brick Corner neighbour Bright Opportunities, became referred to as the ‘royal tram’, showing what the tram might look like in another life.

Phoenix, aged eight, created what felt like a super-charged, enhanced tram, one that is appropriately able to aid the on-board Marvel superheroes on their next mission to save the world. The ‘extra’ nature of this entry, and its popularity on Facebook, made for serious consideration for the top spot.

Overall winner Emily with the tram's conductor and driver, Netta and Mike.

Samuel, aged five , was also a popular entry on Facebook. Made from memory, it was not the conventional red colour but was recognisable as the tram and unique in its appearance.

Ivy, aged eight, created a whole tram scene complete with queue, Netta in the booking office and sign. Such imagination, again, had to be rewarded. Martha, aged eight, also went the extra mile by not only making a tram, but also a DB Brolly Buggy.

Emily's winning entry.