Buxton t-shirt business scoops regional award

Sam Hulme from Skull Print which has been named Custom Clothing Store of the Year for Central England

Skull Print, a company which has only been operating since 2018, has scooped its first award – being named Custom Clothing Store of the Year 2021/22’ for Central England.

Owner Sam Hulme said: "It’s mind blowing to think my little shop is the best in central England. I’m buzzing, I can’t believe it.

“I don’t know who nominated me but I’m so pleased to have won.”

Some of the current orders

Skull Print was created in 2018 by a music fan for music fans.

Sam said she wanted to create a merchandising solution that worked for fans and bands.

She said: “So many bands were being forced into buying so much merchandise they couldn’t sell it and were losing money.

"Because of my printer I print a small shirt, or a red shirt with long sleeves, or an extra large or a women’s t-shirt in blue so people can order exactly what they want and how many they want without buying more than they need to.”

For Sam it was important to be ethical with her products.

"From me you’re not getting a five quid t-shirt that has come from some sweat shop where the kids work all the hours for pittance, that’s not right and not what I’m about.

"You’re getting a t-shirt made with love by me in my cellar with my cat to keep me company.”

She says she can trace her supply chain back and after printing she uses recycled tissue paper and recycled/recyclable mailing bags.

Nothing gets wasted – t-shirts that can not be sold for whatever reason are repurposed into snoods and pet bandanas.

Sam, 50, moved to Buxton from Luton five years ago and it was only after she was made redundant she took the plunge to work for herself.

She said: “I love what I do and it’s so great to know that other people are seeing the love and passion I put in to all my products.

"This award is a great boost to me. It proves I was right to take the leap and do something for myself and it’s a really great way to start the new year."

For more information about Skull Print visit www.skullprint.co.uk.