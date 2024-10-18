Buxton Sausage Company bringing back much loved sausages and scotch eggs

Lawrence Ewing had the Trading Post on Spring Gardens for three years where the focus was on artisan crafts and gifts as well as a fully stocked deli counter made by Lawrence himself.

However, in the last year he found the food was doing much better than the art.

He decided to close the Trading Post down and take a chance and open new premises solely dedicated to the food side of the business.

The Buxton Sausage Co has now opened on Green Lane and Lawrence will be whipping up lots of tasty things to eat.

He said: “I had a sausage shop many years ago and it was popular and I loved it so I’m really happy to be doing this again.”

Lawrence says he started making his own sausage so he could put the best ingredients in them.

“You know what is going in and you know it’s fresh garlic or fresh leeks and it just tastes better.”

The Buxton Sausage Co will be selling burgers, sausages, sausage rolls suet puddings and pies as well as scotch eggs with runny centres.

Lawrence said: “The sausage rolls have always been a hit and we will continue to sell them at Queenie’s Shabby Chic and Poole’s Cavern as well as offering click and collect and delivery options for local customers.”

The deli shop on Green Lane, where the Manc Chef used to be based, opened at the end of September and Lawrence said it was great to see the shop busy.

“It’s nice to know we have been missed and people have missed getting good quality produce.”

Lawrence said he enjoyed the other side of the Trading Post but as the economic climate struggles people were not buying art.

During their time at Spring Gardens the duo showcased more than 65 local artists work.

However it is the food which is the legacy that will be the next chapter in the story.

Lawrence said: “It’s always exciting starting a new business but this time we already have a loyal customer base.”

The Buxton Sausage Company will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

