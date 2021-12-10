Buxton pubs and police introduce extra measures to keep people safe from spiking

Two incidents of spiking by injection in the town’s pubs and bars have been reported to police recently, and Derbyshire Police say they are taking a proactive policing approach in the town.

Sergeant Adam Harrison, based at Buxton police station, said: “Officers are investigating two reported spiking incidents in Buxton that have occurred in recent weeks.

“This is a worrying development but one we are taking very seriously.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Security measures are being enhanced across Buxton pubs and clubs to keep people safe

“On Tuesday the force met with licensees to discuss the concerns around drink spiking and work is ongoing to ensure everyone is free to enjoy a safe night out.

“Throughout November and December, a proactive operation policing the night-time economy across the High Peak has been running, with officers patrolling our town centres which has resulted in six arrests for offences ranging from public order to racially aggravated assault.

“I urge anyone who believes they, or someone they know, has been a victim of a spiking incident to come forward as soon as possible using 999.

"The force takes all reports seriously and it is vital officers are made aware as soon as possible to secure evidence.”

Reports have been posted on social media in the last few weeks by women who said they were injected while on nights out.

And owners of pubs and clubs in the town say they are doing all they can to keep patrons safe.

Chris Brindley, co-owner at The Vault, said: “We’re taking our responsibility to guarantee the health and safety of our customers extremely seriously.

“From Friday December 10 there will be stricter door and entrance procedures in place meaning additional ID checks, pat downs and bag searches. There may be a delay on entry, but for the health and safety of all these measures are crucial.”

And Pete Watmough, from Level 2, has also introduced enhanced safety measures.

“Back in October we upgraded our CCTV system,” he said. “All staff including bar staff have been trained to keep an eye on guests and any adverse behaviour changes they may encounter if spiked.

"And staff also have access to a record book to note down any potential suspicious behaviour to make it easier to view CCTV if ever required.”