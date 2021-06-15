Buxton Opera House launches podcast to take audiences behind the scenes with creatives and performers

The Cast from Buxton Opera House will explore the rich history of the ‘theatre in the hills’ and present interviews and masterclasses with the directors, performers, artists and creatives who have graced its stage over the years.

Supported by the Government’s Covid Culture Recovery Fund, the idea is to give audiences more of an insight into the people that help keep the opera house running, and performers who visit it.

Emma Oaks, the venue’s head of marketing and audiences, said: “It’s so exciting to be expanding how audiences can learn more about Buxton Opera House and discovering new ways of communicating with them. We really hope to give audiences that exclusive look behind-the-scenes.”

Helen Naylor, presenter of the Cast from Buxton Opera House.

The podcast is hosted by the opera house’s press officer Helen Naylor and the first two episodes will be available to download on Tuesday, June 22, focusing on chief executive Paul Kerryson, a renowned director who has worked with some of the very best performers and crew in the industry.

Future episodes will include an interview with the set designers of A Little Night Music, Buxton Opera House’s first co-production with Buxton International Festival.

Other episodes in the works include interviews with participants for the opera house’s latest collaboration Moving Stories, a project to collect and share stories of local people from all walks of life which might otherwise go unheard.

The podcast will also give listeners chance to learn about the theatre’s own productions, its learning and engagement programme and visiting shows.

The Cast from Buxton Opera House is produced by local podcast producer Pete Allen from Carrot Cruncher Media. Pete has worked in the radio industry for 25 years as both a producer and presenter, and now works on a large range of podcasts such as Running with Jake: The Plodcast.

To subscribe to the series and get notifications when new episodes are released, find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major podcast platforms.