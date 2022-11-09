The theatre is among a select group of 276 institutions to be known as national portfolio organisations (NPO), and will receive an annual grant of £300,000 for 2023-26.

Chief executive Paul Kerryson said: “We’re absolutely delighted to become a NPO. This grant is awarded to support our artistic and community work, and to bring high-quality, diverse and collaborative productions to Buxton.

“In these tough economic times, this funding is hugely welcomed and will help to sustain the future of Buxton Opera House. This award demonstrates confidence in the artistic and economic impact of Buxton Opera House and its activities. Thank you to Arts Council England for their investment in Buxton and the High Peak.”

The opera house, a registered charity, earns just 34 per cent of its income from ticket sales and must find the remainder from other sources.

A grant from High Peak Borough Council helps, but it also relies on the generous support of individuals, corporate sponsors and donors.

The Arts Council funding has been allocated under its new ‘Let’s Create’ strategy, intended to boost spending in villages, towns and cities where investment is currently too low.

A total investment of £446million per annum is meant to bring art, culture, and creativity to more people, in more places, across the country, with 17 Derbyshire organisations sharing more than £4.5m a year.

Buxton International Festival (BIF) will also become an NPO, receiving annual funding of £122,000.

BIF’s Artistic Director Adrian Kelly says: “We are thrilled to have received this funding for the festival, which not only firmly stamps us on the UK’s cultural map, but also gives us a level of security allowing us to continue our work being ambitious, creative and accessible. It enables us to continue producing world class operas, as well as bringing the best musicians, performers and speakers to Derbyshire.

“Live performance has an important role to play in boosting well-being during difficult times. It’s known to offer comfort, distraction and everyday wonder to communities.

"It’s refreshing to see that the importance of this has been recognised UK-wide.”

ACE chief executive Darren Henley said: “Together, each of the 990 organisations that have been offered funding will contribute to a portfolio that is rich, varied and truly national.

“This is our widest ever spread of investment across the country, ensuring that many more people will have access to a wider choice of exceptional art, culture and creative opportunities on their doorsteps.”

He added: “We are in tough times but we must remember creativity brings with it extraordinary dividends, boosting our country’s economic growth, creating jobs, bringing communities closer together, and making us happier as individuals.”