Buxton mum made redundant during covid celebrates milestone with new business

In 2020, hairdresser Jane Stutz and her beautician daughter Bethany, were both unable to work during the covid pandemic, with Jane then sadly made redundant.

Jane then decided to follow her dreams and open her own salon – something she never thought would become a reality.

House Of Colour Hair and Beauty is now celebrating its first anniversary with plans for even more of the family to get involved later in the year.

House of Colour, Jane Stutz with daughters Bethany, Lucy and Kassie

Jane said: “When I lost my job I cried for three days. I didn't know how I was ever going to work again.

"It was such a tough time for everyone.”

The family were approached by a landlord who said he had the perfect venue for them to open their own family business.

Jane, 58, added: “My old salon was not in a position to take on my clients so I had my clients and Bethany, who was self employed, still had her clients and we thought why not.

"I have always worked for someone, I was the hairdresser at M&S in Buxton then worked in my former salon for 16 years. I didn't know how to be my own boss.

"But we started thinking about it and we decided to just go for it.”

The family picked up the keys to the new Dale Road salon in December 2020 and spent the third lockdown getting the shop ready for clients before opening the doors on April 12, 2021.

Jane said: “It’s a dream come true for me and I’m so proud of how far we have come.”

Kassie, Jane’s daughter and Bethany’s twin, is also a hairdresser and works at the business and Lucy the youngest sibling will be joining the family business on the beauty side of things in September.

Bethany said: “I’m so glad we have done it. It wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for covid giving us the push we needed.

"I know a lot of people have had a tough couple of years but if you follow your dreams anything can happen.”

Kassie added: “I started without any clients but we are all so busy now and some nights we are working until 10pm just to make sure we get everyone in, which is great.”