Buxton Crescent Spa Hotel is focusing on the the best of British and the legacy of the hotel with the rebranding of its restaurant 1789 to commemorate the year Crescent was completed.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the occasion, the hotel is hosting ‘An Evening with James Redmond’ the executive chef for the hotel on Thursday April, 3.

Diners will have a chance to indulge in a specially curated menu showcasing Chef James’ exceptional culinary expertise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests can savour the exquisite dishes, expertly crafted using the finest ingredients, while also gaining insight into James' passion, techniques, and culinary journey.

Buxton Crescent Spa Hotel re-brands restaurant to honour hotel’s history.

James, 29, from south Manchester says he is passionate about promoting seasonal cooking.

“This rebrand is all about elevating our dining experience through the history of the building and putting 1789 on the map as a destination restaurant for people visiting the Peak District. “We already have the most wonderful loyal local following, but with our commitment to sourcing ingredients with local provenance and from within a 30-mile radius, we hope to attract more people to this beautiful spa town and dining room.”

The new restaurant concept complements the hotel’s popular Darwin’s Bar and Lounge, which also introduces a new menu of bar nibbles, lighter bites such as sandwiches, fresh salads and British classics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A venue that also pays homage to its history and the renowned Darwin-Wedgwood family. Charles Darwin’s grandfathers, Josiah Wedgwood, the master potter, and Erasmus Darwin, a pioneering scientist, were both leading figures of the Enlightenment era and it is believed that Charles Darwin himself visited Buxton’s Crescent, drawn to its healing thermal waters.

To mark the re-brand of The Crescent's restaurant there will be an evening with James Redmond the executive chef for the hotel on Thursday April, 3.

Whilst today the bar is a welcoming and inclusive hangout, there are subtle nods to the Georgian era of Gentleman’s Only clubs, with the period inspired panelling, Chesterfield sofa and wingback chairs and striking commissioned wallpaper by Moooi which directly references the venue’s Wedgewood/Darwin connections.

Beyond this special event in April with Chef James, hotel residents and non-residents can indulge in a new à la carte Spring Menu, served from 6pm daily, or choose from a selection of dishes from an Early Bird / Pre-Theatre Menu of Two Courses for £35 per person, available daily from 5pm -6pm.

For 1789 restaurant booking please visit:

https://ensanahotels.com/en/hotels/buxton-crescent/cuisine