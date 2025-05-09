Buxton Crescent Spa Hotel named as finalist in Good Spa Guide now needs your votes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Buxton Crescent Hotel and Spa has made it to the final in the Best Traditional Spa Experience category and now needs your votes to win the accolade.

The voting for the The Good Spa Guide Awards opened on Thursday May, 1 and the public have until the end of the month to have their say and could win a £300 spa voucher too.

The hotel’s general manager, Deirdre Billing said: “A win for Buxton Crescent in this prestigious category would not only be a victory for the hotel, but for the whole region too. “We are so grateful to our loyal and local customer base and would love them to vote for us and really help to put Buxton on the map, and to showcase the beauty of the town and surrounding Derbyshire countryside.”

Buxton Crescent offers a huge range of authentic traditional spa experiences, thanks to its rich history.

The Thermal Pool is an original concept that has attracted bathers since the 18th Century; indeed the Crescent was originally developed by the Duke of Devonshire to rival Bath and welcome the English aristocracy and gentry of the time to ‘take the waters’, as it was called. This mineral water comes from a geothermal spring situated under the hotel and is high in nutrients such as magnesium and known for its healing qualities.

The pool is re-filled every evening using this spring.

The spa offers traditional face and body treatments too, from bespoke body massages to detoxifying body treatments, comforting facials and head-to-toe beauty essentials. In addition, there are Jennifer Young Oncology Treatments to support the holistic health of those living with and recovering from cancer. There is also a state-of-the-art gym and yoga studio, alongside a spa café for healthy snacks and smoothies.

Since 2020, Buxton Crescent has attracted guests from all over the world, who have enjoyed the splendour of this grand Georgian building and its wonderful spa known for healing rituals and wellbeing spaces, and of course the three spectacular pools including the indoor-to-outdoor rooftop offering views of the beautiful Peak District.

To vote visit goodspaguide.co.uk/awards/good-spa-guide-awards-2025