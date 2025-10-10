The Buxton Crescent Spa Hotel is celebrating a prestigious achievement in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 naming it best in the county.

The hotel has been ranked as 15th Best Destination Spa in the UK and the only spa to be featured in the rankings list in Derbyshire.

Buxton Crescent Hotel’s General Manager Deirdre Billing said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to receive this coveted award, particularly because it’s been voted for by the readers of Condé

Nast Traveller.

Buxton Crescent Hotel named best destination spa in Derbyshire. Photo Lucy Ball

“Our state-of-the-art thermal spa offers a truly unique experience—combining historic charm and heritage features with modern facilities, all enhanced by the natural Buxton mineral water.

“We remain committed to delivering exceptional service, unforgettable experiences, and world-class treatments for every guest and make their experience of the Peak District extra special.”

The awards, voted for by readers, honour the world’s most desirable spa destinations.

Buxton Crescent is one of just two hotels in northern England ranked on the list.

The hotel received a score of 71.11per cent in levels of satisfaction.

The hotel was originally built in the Georgian era, so the nobility could ‘take the waters’ at the local mineral spring and now, decades later, many of the spa treatments are centred around water, and include CO2 infusion mineral baths and underwater jet massages, designed to help lower blood pressure and relax the mind and body.

The spa also features a refurbished Victorian thermal pool filled with heated Buxton mineral water, a bio-thermal Sauna, an Ice Fountain and a Salt Cave along with 22 treatment rooms

offering top-to-toe spa treatments.

Spa-goers can experience treatments like nowhere else in the UK, including the Therapeutic Thermal Mud Pack, with mud derived from Lake Heviz in Hungary containing concentrated levels of minerals, heated to 40 degrees to aid aching joints and the Signature Wave Balance on the Water Couch – a cocooning massage on a warm waterbed which uses therapeutic rhythms to increase in flexibility in the muscles and joints.

After an £80m restoration 17 years in the making, the hotel reopened in 2020 as five-star hotel Buxton Crescent, featuring 81 bedrooms and suites.

For more information or to book visit ensanahotels.com/en/hotels/buxton-crescent