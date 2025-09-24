Buxton body piercing shop Harriet Rose now offering fine line tattoos

A body piercing shop which opened in Buxton only in April is now expanding its services and will soon be offering fine line tattoos as well.

Harriet Rose Piercing Shop on the High Street is owned and run by Jenna Pearson who felt she was working in jobs but never gaining anything from them.

She said: “I was working job after job and not actually bettering myself so I decided I needed some new skills.

“My eldest daughter was doing beauty and I thought that if I got something in the beauty industry we could work together.” Jenna took a course and then started renting salon space last year

An opportunity to own her space came up in spring of this year and she took it.

Jenna, 40, said: “It may have been too soon but I took the leap and it has paid off.

“I have always been entrepreneurial, I travelled the world in my early 20s and came back and opened a juice bar in Buxton for a while so this just felt like the right moment for a body piercing shop in Buxton.

“I’m offering city services, like permanent jewellery and body piercings, but in a small rural town so people don’t have to go and travel into Manchester to get pierced.” Jenna, a mum of three, says she has seen an upsurge in people wanting to get new piercings in recent years.

“The choice of jewellery is so much more wide and varied than it was 10 or 15 years ago.

“Things are dainty, pretty, girly, and there is a rising demand for people wanting this service.”

Jenna says she has teamed up with The Vault and the Old Sun Inn and is offering girl packages where people can come with their friends, get a new piercing and then go and get a meal.

She said: “People now want experiences, they want memories and moments and this is a lovely way to make a piercing an occasion.”

Next month Jenna will be expanding her services and offering fine line tattoos after she has completed her latest training.

She added: “I’m constantly evolving and building on my skills and offering new things and I’m really excited about being able to tattoo.”