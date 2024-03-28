Buxton-based broker launches insurance division

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Montane Insurance Services will provide insurance solutions to clients predominantly across the North West and Midlands, as well as nationally. The firm has also acquired a sector related insurance book which means the business is fully operational from day one and can service clients’ insurance requirements.

A senior insurance professional with 20 years of experience, Adam Lee’s career has seen him work across different sectors, with a focus in the commercial, healthcare and hospitality industries. He joins Montane Insurance Services from Gen2. Montane Insurance Services has the infrastructure, support and capacity of an experienced insurance broking team. He has been working alongside the team at Montane Group for the last three years to support their clients’ insurance needs.

Scott Murcott, Managing Director at Montane Finance explains: “The launch of an insurance division specialising in healthcare and hospitality is a planned and logical step for the Montane Group as we continue to grow the business. We’re responding to increased demand from our clients to deliver a proactive and full service offering to their funding and insurance needs.

Scott Murcott and Adam Lee

“We’re thrilled to welcome a skilled insurance professional like Adam to the team. Building Montane into a full-service independent broker is an exciting proposition, and I am looking forward to growing the business further and welcoming more new members to the team in the future.”

Adam Lee, Director Montane Insurance Services added: “We are excited about the opportunities this new division represents for our clients and feel ideally positioned to capitalise on new business opportunities. The creation of our dedicated insurance division aligns directly with the Montane Group and reflects our commitment to becoming the insurer of choice for the healthcare and hospitality sectors.”