Building firm gives £1,000 to Buxton homelessness charity for survival packs

Barratt Homes Manchester has donated £1,000 via its community legacy initiative to High Peak Homeless Help to fund packages of essential supplies.

Charles Jolly, a trustee and treasurer of the charity, said: “We have developed ‘care rucksacks’ with a range of essentials for people who are homeless, which range from wind-up torches, wind-up radios and writing equipment to warm hats and socks.

“Donating to local charities is a vital lifeline. Not only does it help us just to make ends meet but support from individuals, groups and businesses impresses charitable trusts to whom we apply for grants. The knock-on effect means we are more likely to receive more funding, so we are grateful to Barratt.”

Barratt Homes representative Stefan Phillips visited the charity's base at Buxton United Reform Church to meet project coordinator Cath Sterndale and learn about its work.

High Peak Homeless Help was established in 2003 to provide overnight accommodation for young homeless people but, over time, local needs expanded beyond that age group so the organisation evolved and added early-intervention services for anyone at risk of homelessness.

Charles said: “If we weren’t here there would be a lot more homeless people and rough sleepers. Although there are council services available for rough sleepers, it can take time to find somewhere for them.“We often provide a tent or other help until the local authority can sort something more permanent. A recent development is that there are many more people sleeping in cars and vans – all sorts of supplies can help them until more permanent solutions can be found.”

With the cost of living crisis causing huge concern, the charity expects greater demand for its services than ever before. It is already encountering more people forced to choose between paying for shelter, energy or food.

Michaela Lancaster, sales director at Barratt, said: “High Peak Homeless Help is doing incredibly important work in the local Buxton area, and with the difficulties many are likely to face in the coming months, it is vital to support these charities in any way we can.”

For more information about High Peak Homeless Help, visit www.hphh.co.uk.

For more information about Barratt Homes’ Legacy scheme, which supports community projects and organisations in the areas where it builds, see www.barrattlegacy.co.uk.