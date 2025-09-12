Blythe House Hospice shop in New Mills shortlisted for prestigious national award

Blythe House Hospice’s New Mills charity shop has been shortlisted for the UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Awards for the East Midlands and needs your help to take the title.

Jayne Oldham, New Mills Shop Manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted for the UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Awards in the East

Midlands.

“This recognition is a real testament to the incredible support we receive from our dedicated team of volunteers, who work so hard to make the shop a welcoming and vibrant place.

“The New Mills shop has truly become a hub for our local community – a place where people come together, connect, and support one another.”

The Awards, run by the Charity Retail Association, are now in their second year and are a celebration of the impact that charity shops have within their local communities.

More than 5,000 nominations were received this year and, as part of the process, people were asked to share why they were nominating their favourite shop.

When asked what makes Blythe House’s New Mills shop so special, members of the public said ‘small but perfectly formed. Treasure trove of goodies. Regular stock changes. Good prices and all for a good cause’.

Another described the shop as ‘friendly and helpful staff who always show care and consideration to their customers. A wonderful cause. The shop is always well kept and laid out and a wonderful addition to the community’.

Jane added: “We are so grateful to our wonderful donors and shoppers whose generosity helps us continue raising vital funds for Blythe House Hospice.

“We wouldn’t be here without them, and this shortlisting is as much theirs as it is ours.”

Robin Osterley OBE, Chief Executive of the Charity Retail Association, added: “Congratulations to all the shops that made the shortlist and thank you to everyone who made a nomination.

“The level of support the Awards continue to inspire highlights just how much charity shops mean to their local communities.

“We are now calling on the public to cast their votes and decide which shops will be crowned winners in 12 areas across the UK.”

People can vote for their favourite shop now survey.alchemer.com/s3/8448060/Vote-in-The-UK-s-Favourite-Charity-Shop-Awards-2025

Voting closes at midnight on Thursday October, 2.