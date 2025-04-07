Bistro and visitor centre wins prestigious best new business award - recognising outstanding contributions to tourism in the Peak District National Park

The Cupola

To mark the occasion, The Cupola has installed a fascinating historic rock formation, which tells the story of the tropical seas that once covered the Peak District

The Cupola, an independently owned and family-run establishment in Stoney Middleton, with a restaurant, educational visitor centre and neighbouring luxury holiday apartments, has earned the highly coveted silver award in the Best New Business category at the Visit Peak District and Derbyshire Awards.

This prestigious recognition highlights the Cupola’s significant impact on tourism within the Peak District National Park, reflecting its unique combination of innovation, exceptional service, and deep connection to the area's heritage.

Judges were particularly impressed by the Cupola’s seamless blending of modernity and history. Not only does the business offer a creative, contemporary menu that has earned numerous five-star reviews, but it also honours the area’s rich past, providing guests with a deeper understanding of the National Park's heritage. The Cupola has created a destination that attracts visitors with its exceptional dining, luxurious accommodation, and historical significance.

The fossil rock from Once-a-week Quarry

“We’re absolutely delighted to receive an award in the Best New Business category,” said Colin Hall, owner of The Cupola.

“This recognition is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and the incredible support we’ve received from the local community and visitors alike.

“We’re proud to be part of Stoney Middleton’s rich heritage and thrilled that our blend of food, history, and hospitality is making a positive impact on tourism in the Peak District. This award motivates us to continue evolving and offering an unforgettable experience to all who visit.”

A Fascinating New Exhibit: A Window Into Prehistoric Life

The impressive and rare fossil rock

To celebrate the award, Colin has unveiled a captivating new addition to The Cupola’s visitor centre - a striking, locally sourced two-tone rock formation. This extraordinary stone, which can be found at The Cupola’s entrance, is composed of thousands of fossilised crinoids—ancient marine creatures that lived in the tropical seas that once covered the Peak District over 350 million years ago.

The fossils, which are preserved in remarkable three-dimensional detail, provide a rare and invaluable glimpse into prehistoric life, showcasing the exceptional preservation conditions of the area’s ancient waters.

What makes this exhibit so unique is not only its age but the exceptional detail in which the fossils have been preserved. The rapid burial of these ancient sea creatures in an environment with low oxygen levels allowed for the fossils to form in extraordinary three-dimensional detail, giving visitors an unparalleled view of life from a distant era. The exhibit, located near the entrance of The Cupola, invites guests to appreciate the geological wonders of the region in a new light.

Colin commented: "This fossil display is truly one of a kind, and we're proud to share it with our visitors. The Peak District is renowned for its rich geological history, and this exhibit offers an exciting opportunity to connect with life from millions of years ago. It's a rare chance for our visitors to not only learn about the area’s past but to literally see it preserved in stone. We hope this addition will deepen visitors' appreciation of the natural world and the incredible stories the Peak District holds."

This fascinating new exhibit adds another layer to The Cupola’s already impressive collection, enhancing its role as both a dining destination and a cultural hub. By connecting visitors to the area’s deep geological and natural history, the exhibit strengthens The Cupola’s commitment to providing a comprehensive experience that celebrates the rich heritage of Stoney Middleton and the Peak District.

A Year of Heritage, Hospitality, and Flame-Cooked Food

Since opening its doors in February 2024, The Cupola has quickly become a beloved part of the Stoney Middleton community.

Located on the site of the former Lords Cupola smelting mill, which played a key role in lead production in the 18th century, The Cupola’s menu blends contemporary dining with traditional flame-cooked techniques. This includes a griddled breakfast, flame-grilled dishes and wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas.

Along with developing the menu and visitor centre, Colin has also recently introduced three new heritage walking trails that guide visitors through 21 points of local interest and multiple viewing spots offering some of the best views in the Peak District. QR codes provide additional information about each landmark.

Historic spots include St Martin’s Church, one of only two churches in Britain with an octagonal nave; Lover’s Leap: The dramatic cliff where, in 1762, Hannah Baddeley’s attempted leap of heartbreak turned into a miracle of survival; and The Moon Inn, the scene of the infamous "Murder at the Moon," where a Scottish peddler met his untimely end.

The maps, priced at £3, can be purchased at The Cupola. All proceeds fund the trails, maps, website, and exhibition, which are all privately financed.

A Journey Through Time, Food, and Heritage

The Cupola is a shining example of how a business can seamlessly combine history with modernity. By offering exceptional dining, luxurious accommodation, and an immersive cultural experience, it has become a must-visit destination within the Peak District National Park. Its award-winning approach to tourism, rooted in the region’s heritage, is a true testament to the family business’s passion for preserving the past while providing visitors with something truly unique.

Through its creative fusion of heritage and modernity, The Cupola has carved out a niche as a landmark attraction, and its recognition as a Best New Business silver award winner is a well-deserved accolade for a venue that continues to attract visitors from near and far.