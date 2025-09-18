Belper vets launch unique pet crematorium to help owners say kinder goodbyes

Community Matters

Animal lovers will be able to say a loving final goodbye to their faithful friends with the launch of a beautifully appointed new pet crematorium in Derbyshire this month that owners believe is one of a kind in the UK.

John and Catherine Rosie, owners of the VetCare@Home practice, are inviting the public to view their new pet crematorium in Belper at its opening day on Tuesday September 23.

Lifelong animal lovers John and Catherine have spent months renovating an old warehouse at Goods Wharf next to The River Derwent so that it is fully kitted out with everything that pet owners could want to ease their sorrow when their animals pass away.

The couple believe their venture is rare and even unique in the UK. Not only does it offer owners the opportunity to visit the crematorium and hold a funeral service there, it is also owned and run by an independent family vet practice who operate a full suite of veterinary services.

VetCare@Home employs 18 professionals who offer an at-home service, helping reduce stress for owners and animals alike by avoiding the need to attend a practice.

With its mobile surgical ambulance, the practice offers everything from vaccinations to microchipping, worming and at-home operations, and when pets are at the end of their life, peaceful at home euthanasia.

After holding the hands of countless owners over the years as they say farewell to their beloved pets, John and Catherine are launching their new venture to help reduce the stress of pet cremation – which can be highly traumatic for owners.

Their aim with the crematorium, called VetCare@Peace, is to offer owners the comfort of being there – should they wish - while their pets are being cremated. The facilities have been fitted with a small window for those who would like to witness the event taking place.

Anyone who prefers not to be present will be able to receive their animal’s ashes back the same day.

The premises has a Room of Remembrance, similar to a human crematorium, where owners can conduct services with a celebrant or vicar to pay their final respects to a much-loved animal.

The couple said they have been inspired to set up their business to offer a transparent service where owners could be assured their pets would be treated respectfully and their ashes carefully returned.

Catherine said: “A few years ago we had a family dog, Oliver, a miniature Daschund. When he reached the end of his life we had to use a local vet for the euthanasia procedure because John was not doing home consultations at the time.

“It was so upsetting for me, even now, as it will be for most pet owners. He was so poorly at the end of his life. We phoned the vets and they could only see us in the afternoon so we had all morning knowing the end was coming.

“Since then, in our own practice we have set up a peaceful ‘put to sleep’ service for animals at home so there is that option for people to just relax at home and have their final minutes there.

“It’s even more upsetting to discover that most crematoria disposal involves a long journey in a vehicle. Our new crematorium takes all that stress away.

“We feel that a pet crematorium is a natural extension of the services we already offer and we have been looking for a good location for a while. When this place came up in Belper next to the river, it was just ideal.”

John and Catherine have put their years of experience into including all the touches in their pet crematorium that an owner could want, with thoughtfully designed boxes for ashes to be kept and the option for beautiful ceramics in which to store them, and free refreshments to help owners feel relaxed and looked after.

They are looking for celebrants who would be willing to offer their services, and are hoping to hold bereavement support evenings for pet owners so they can get together and support each other, as well as catering for all religious beliefs and secular wishes.

John said: “Losing a pet is painful. It’s often even more painful than losing a relative. Like a sister or a brother, a best friend, and a child all put together in one special being. The best listeners. The best hug givers. They provide unconditional love and support.

“Your pet will be cared and looked after by a team of professionals at VetCare@Peace who know what a treasured and beloved family member they have been. From the collection of your pet, or when you bring them to us, to the care of them while with us, we look after and help families organise a highly personalised and caring cremation which, while an incredibly sad occasion, also feels celebratory and uplifting in remembering what joy they brought to your lives.

“It’s about giving people choice and the opportunity to celebrate the end of a pet’s life exactly how they want to.

“We cover all parts of the UK too so if people want to bring us their pet from far and wide, there are a lots of hotels to stay in locally.

“We know that the thought of making arrangements when a pet has died can feel overwhelming. But with our support, we can help you realise your wishes for a unique end-of-life celebration.

“Our experienced team is on hand to help guide you through every stage of the process, to discuss any concerns you might have and to talk you through the many services we offer.”

Glen Douglas, head of farewells at VetCare@Peace, said: “I find this job very rewarding. I know I am helping people, so they know for sure the animals have been treated with respect.

“You are seeing people at their lowest ebb, it’s very emotional for all of us. I can’t bring their pet back for them, but I can help emotionally and practically.”

You can visit VetCare@Peace on Tuesday September 23 between 9am – 5pm. Unit 2, Goods Wharf, Goods Rd, Belper, DE56 1UU. Or phone 01773 483888 to make a private appointment.