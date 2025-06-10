Barber Ben from Buxton opens bigger shop
Ben Gillooly started out as a hairdresser for ladies hair after he left school but then restrained as a barber and worked at another barber shop for nine years.
Then five years ago he decided to take the plunge and open his own business.
The 38-year-old, said: “I was due to open in March 2020 but we went in to lockdown but I didn’t give up it just meant things had to be pushed back.”
KVLT Hair opened on July, 4 2020 on Market Street and Ben has never looked back since.
“I enjoy being creative, being who I am and having a job that allows me to bring my personality to work and add my own spin on things.”
The name of the shop follows from Ben’s hair product and clothing line he was already working on with the same name.
He said: “I’m into rock music and bands and I liked the way Korn used a K not a C so I came up with Cult but with a twist on it and when it came to the shop name I already had the logo and designs.”
KVLT first opened on Market Street and just a month ago the shop next door became free.
Ben said: “It’s a much bigger space and one I can grow with so I jumped at the chance to take it on.”
He has handed his keys back to his first store and has now moved into his new home.
He said: “It’s come at a really nice time as it’s almost my fifth anniversary and I’ve gone from working on my own to having two staff members and an apprentice and its great to see it grow as a business.”
Ben, who is a dad of two, says son who is doing his GCSEs at the moment will be joining him in the shop in September.
“I love my job, it’s not work, it's like catching up with friends all day and cutting their hair at the same time.
“I’m excited for the future of the business and to share it with my son and teach him the ropes.”
