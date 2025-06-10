Barber Ben from Buxton opens bigger shop

A barber from Buxton is celebrating not only five years as with his own business but has recently relocated to bigger premises.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Gillooly started out as a hairdresser for ladies hair after he left school but then restrained as a barber and worked at another barber shop for nine years.

Then five years ago he decided to take the plunge and open his own business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 38-year-old, said: “I was due to open in March 2020 but we went in to lockdown but I didn’t give up it just meant things had to be pushed back.”

Ben Gillooly a barber since leaving school 5 years ago opened his own shop this week he has expanded to a new bigger venue. Photo Brian Eyre

KVLT Hair opened on July, 4 2020 on Market Street and Ben has never looked back since.

“I enjoy being creative, being who I am and having a job that allows me to bring my personality to work and add my own spin on things.”

The name of the shop follows from Ben’s hair product and clothing line he was already working on with the same name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m into rock music and bands and I liked the way Korn used a K not a C so I came up with Cult but with a twist on it and when it came to the shop name I already had the logo and designs.”

Ben Gillooly a barber since leaving school 5 years ago opened his own shop this week he has expanded to a new bigger venue. Photo Brian Eyre

KVLT first opened on Market Street and just a month ago the shop next door became free.

Ben said: “It’s a much bigger space and one I can grow with so I jumped at the chance to take it on.”

He has handed his keys back to his first store and has now moved into his new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s come at a really nice time as it’s almost my fifth anniversary and I’ve gone from working on my own to having two staff members and an apprentice and its great to see it grow as a business.”

Ben Gillooly a barber since leaving school 5 years ago opened his own shop this week he has expanded to a new bigger venue. Ben Gillooly and Jake Barnes. Photo Brian Eyre

Ben, who is a dad of two, says son who is doing his GCSEs at the moment will be joining him in the shop in September.

“I love my job, it’s not work, it's like catching up with friends all day and cutting their hair at the same time.

“I’m excited for the future of the business and to share it with my son and teach him the ropes.”